San José Chamber Orchestra to Present PAUSE

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San José Chamber Orchestra will present 'PAUSE' on Sunday, November 15 at 7:00pm at St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125, with ample free street parking available at the venue.

The program brings together San José Chamber Orchestra's newly refreshed ensemble of core players performing together for the first time, in a program featuring four works that were originally written for quartet or trio and later amplified and enriched in arrangements for orchestra.

Two of the pieces are classics from 20th century composers: Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings and Dmitri Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony. The program also includes two recent works: Juhi Bansal's Cathedral of Light and Caroline Shaw's Entr'acte.

The Program Includes:

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings

Dimitri Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a

Juhi Bansal: Cathedral of Light

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte

The Artists

San José Chamber Orchestra

Concertmaster and Music Director: Liana Bérubé

About Liana Bérubé

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Liana Bérubé holds degrees from the University of Toronto (B.Mus. Performance) and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (M.Mus. Strings and Piano Chamber Music). Her principal teachers have included David Zafer, Lise Elson, Axel Strauss, and Annalee Patipatanakoon, and she has been mentored and substantially influenced by Mark Sokol and Henk Guittart. Liana is concertmaster of the San Jose Chamber Orchestra and a member of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble.

Event Details

When: Sunday, November 15 at 7:00pm

Where: St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125 (Ample free street parking)

Ticket Prices: $25 to $85

Adults: $75/$85

Seniors: $65/$75 (Age 62 and above)

Students: $25

No added fees

Tickets available online at https://sjco.org/, by phone at 408.295.4416, through the box office at sjcorch@gmail.com, or at the door.

About San José Chamber Orchestra

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 20+ players, presents a series of 7–9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award-winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 260 new works in 36th seasons.

The San José Chamber Orchestra is funded in part by grants from the City of San José, Office of Cultural Affairs and Silicon Valley Creates in partnership with the County of Santa Clara and the California Arts Council.

Photo Credit: Jiyang Chen



Photo Credit: Jiyang Chen

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