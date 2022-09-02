Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San José Chamber Orchestra Hosts Benefit Concert This Month

The concert is on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 3pm to 6pm.

njoy beautiful views, delicious food and drink, and fabulous music. SJCO orchestra, conductor Barbara Day Turner, and special guest violinist Jeremy Cohen will delight and inspire. Live music sets are at 3:30pm, 4:30pm and 5:15pm.

Enter a free raffle, chat with SJCO ambassadors, take selfies or have your picture taken with cardboard Beethoven or a more "lively" composer. Make new connections and greet longtime friends.

Garden Party attire. Open-house style event. (come for all three hours or come when you can). Open seating indoors in the ballroom and outdoors on the terrace. If you wish to reserve a table for you and your guests for a small fee, please contact San José Chamber Orchestra by phone (408) 295-4416 or by email at sjorch@gmail.com. Attendance will be limited to 100 guests.

Tickets: $200 per person. ($75 tax-deductible as allowable by law.)

Free parking in the onsite garage.

Tickets at sjco.org or (408) 295-4416.

Tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, September 21 at 5:00pm.

Note: SJCO's annual auction will be held online only this year. The auction opens September 10. Auction items will be delivered to the winning bidders shortly after the auction closes on September 30th.

More about our musical guest artist: José Chamber Orchestra's special guest violinist for the SJCO String Fling is Jeremy Cohen, founder and lead violinist of the multi-genre, three times Grammy-nominated Quartet San Francisco. Jeremy will be playing his storied 1868 Vuillaume violin, which belonged to the MGM Concertmaster from 1939-1969 and can be heard in famous films such as The Wizard of OZ, Singin' in the Rain, An American In Paris and even accompanying Tom and Jerry!





