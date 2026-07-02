San Francisco Symphony 2026-27 Season Single Tickets to Go on Sale in July

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Single tickets for the San Francisco Symphony's 2026–27 season go on sale Saturday, July 18. Tickets will be available starting at 10:00am at the Davies Symphony Hall box office and online and via phone starting at 12:00pm the same day.

Newly added concerts

The San Francisco Symphony has added the following programs to its 2026–27 season lineup:

A Concert for MTT (October 2)

On October 2, the San Francisco Symphony honors the life, artistry, and enduring legacy of Michael Tilson Thomas with a special memorial concert celebrating one of the most transformative figures in the Orchestra's history and a beloved cultural figure in San Francisco and throughout the classical music world. A Concert for MTT will feature many of Tilson Thomas's longtime friends, collaborators, and mentees, including conductors Teddy Abrams and Edwin Outwater, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, vocalist Audra McDonald, and pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Yuja Wang, alongside the San Francisco Symphony and Chorus and other distinguished guests to be announced. Read more about A Concert for MTT.

Lang Lang in Recital (October 4)

On October 4, pianist Lang Lang performs Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Rondo in D major, K.485; Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Opus 13, Pathétique and Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat major, Opus 110; selections from Isaac Albéniz's Suite española; Enrique Granados's Quejas, o La Maja y el ruiseñor from Goyescas; and Franz Liszt's Consolation No. 2 in E major and Tarantella from Venezia e Napoli. Lang Lang last played a recital program at Davies Symphony Hall in 2022.

Carmina burana with the SF Symphony Chorus (April 11)

On April 11, the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and Chorus Director Jenny Wong perform Carl Orff's Carmina burana, heard here in Wilhelm Killmayer's arrangement for two pianos and percussion. Based on medieval German poetry, the piece is well known for its iconic opening “O Fortuna,” which has become a pop culture phenomenon. Additional program details will be announced at a later date. The San Francisco Symphony does not appear in this performance.

Holidays with the Symphony 2026 lineup

The San Francisco Symphony holiday season takes place December 2-23. The lineup includes several newly announced programs including Holiday Brass (December 6), A Merry-Achi Christmas (December 13), Holidays with Bernadette Peters and the SF Symphony (December 15), Holiday Gaiety (December 17), Holidays with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra (December 22), and Holly Jolly Pops with the SF Symphony (December 23).

In Home for the Holidays (December 9), renowned R&B group All-4-One and vocalists Sheena Easton, Ruben Studdard, and Lindsey Webster honor the memory of legendary singer Peabo Bryson—a beloved presence at the SF Symphony's holiday concerts for nearly 30 years—by performing some of Bryson's signature hits, as well as holiday classics.

The holiday season also includes screenings of two films, featuring the San Francisco Symphony performing the scores live to picture as the films are projected onto a large screen above the stage. On December 10–11, the SF Symphony performs James Horner's score from Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and on December 18–20, the Orchestra plays John Debney's score from Jon Favreau's Elf, featuring Debney himself as the conductor.

These programs join the holiday performances that were previously announced, including Pink Martini with the SF Symphony (December 2); Handel's Messiah with conductor Ruben Valenzuela, soprano Lauren Snouffer, countertenor Reginald Mobley, tenor Zachary Wilder, bass-baritone Enrico Lagasca, and the SF Symphony Chorus (December 4–5); and Deck the Hall (December 6).

In addition, Mychal Threets joins the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra to narrate its annual performance of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf (December 13). A Bay Area librarian, Threets is also the Resident Librarian for PBS and PBS Kids, as well as the host of the revival of Reading Rainbow.

Additional program updates

The following additional program updates have been made to the 2026–27 Season Calendar:

Opening Gala with Hilary Hahn (September 24)

On September 24, violinist Hilary Hahn joins conductor Giancarlo Guerrero and the San Francisco Symphony to celebrate the start of the 2026–27 season. In addition to Hahn's previously announced performance of Felix Mendelssohn's beloved Violin Concerto, Guerrero conducts John Adams's The Chairman Dances and Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnol.

All San Francisco Concert (September 25)

On September 25, Giancarlo Guerrero conducts the 47th annual All San Francisco Concert, which honors local social service and neighborhood organizations and offers a subsidized ticket price of $12 for employees of Bay Area nonprofits, social services, and grassroots organizations. The program includes John Adams's The Chairman Dances, Carl Maria von Weber's Bassoon Concerto featuring Principal Bassoon Joshua Elmore in his solo debut with the SF Symphony, Gabriela Lena Frank's Three Latin American Dances, and Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnol.

San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra 2026–27 programs

The San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra (SFSYO) and Wattis Foundation Music Director Radu Paponiu perform four concerts during the 2026–27 season. The season-opening program on November 22 features Michael Tilson Thomas's Agnegram, Zoltán Kodály's Dances of Galánta, and Johannes Brahms's Symphony No. 4. The season continues on December 13 with the annual holiday performance of Sergei Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf, featuring guest narrator Mychal Threets. On February 28, Paponiu conducts Ludwig van Beethoven's Coriolan Overture, Pietro Mascagni's Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana, Keiko Abe's Prism Rhapsody for Marimba and Orchestra featuring 2026 SFSYO Concerto Competition winner Aeneas Yu, and Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 2. The SFSYO closes the season on May 23 with Gabriella Smith's Tidalwave Kitchen, performed in connection with Smith's work as San Francisco Symphony Creative Partner in the 2026–27 season, along with Maurice Ravel's Ma Mère l'Oye (Mother Goose), and Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5.

Comprised of more than 100 musicians ranging in age from 12 to 21 and representing communities from throughout the Bay Area, the SFSYO is recognized internationally as one of the finest youth orchestras in the world. The Youth Orchestra provides a tuition-free, preprofessional orchestral training experience to talented young musicians from the greater Bay Area, with weekly rehearsals led by Paponiu. Youth Orchestra members benefit from weekly coachings by San Francisco Symphony musicians and enjoy the opportunity to work with world-renowned artists and conductors performing with the San Francisco Symphony. Learn more about the SFSYO.

San Francisco Symphony Legion of Honor Chamber Series 2026–27 programs

The 2026–27 Legion of Honor Chamber Series returns with four concerts featuring SF Symphony Concertmaster Alexander Barantschik, former Symphony cellist Peter Wyrick, and guest pianist Anton Nel. The acclaimed Legion of Honor Chamber Series was launched in 2002 when the Fine Arts Museums honored Alexander Barantschik with an exclusive loan of a legendary Guarnerius del Gesù violin. The “David” Guarnerius del Gesu violin dates to 1742 and was once owned by the virtuoso Ferdinand David. It was bequeathed to the Fine Arts Museums by famed violinist Jascha Heifetz upon his death in 1987, with the stipulation that it be “played on special occasions by worthy performers.” Barantschik performs on this violin at all chamber concerts. This season marks 24 years of San Francisco Symphony's partnership with the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

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