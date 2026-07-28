Video: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Stars Talk Orpheum Theatre Run on KGO7

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BroadwaySF posted a new KGO7 television interview featuring Fergie L. Phillipe and Kyra Belle Johnson, cast members of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, discussing the musical's engagement at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre. The segment offers a local news look at the production as it plays the historic venue.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast draws on the tale familiar to generations of audiences, paired with an Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated score featuring songs including 'Be Our Guest' and the title number. The current production reunites members of the original Tony-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

The Orpheum Theatre run has already drawn attention from BroadwayWorld's own critic, who reviewed the production and singled out Kyra Belle Johnson's performance as Belle as a standout element of the staging.

The KGO7 interview gives Phillipe and Johnson a chance to speak directly to a local television audience about their roles in the touring production, offering San Francisco viewers a preview of what to expect from the show's design and score during its stop at the Orpheum.

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