Review: THE FULL MONTY at Woodminster Summer Musicals

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What happens when six ordinary men decide they'll do just about anything to reclaim their confidence?

The Full Monty at Woodminster Summer Musicals delivers a heartfelt comedy about friendship, vulnerability, and finding the courage to embrace who you are. Adapted from the beloved 1997 film, the musical follows a group of unemployed steelworkers who hatch an outrageous plan to earn some extra cash—and perhaps rediscover a little self-worth along the way. While the premise is certainly outrageous, beneath the laughs lies a surprisingly sincere story about masculinity, body image, and the importance of community.

Filled with witty dialogue, memorable comedic bits, and plenty of heart, The Full Monty balances its humor with genuine emotion. Though the score may not be among the most recognizable in musical theatre, it asks a tremendous amount of its performers, making this production an impressive undertaking from the very beginning.

Overall, I had an enjoyable evening with this production. The Full Monty has always struck me as a show that's less about the songs themselves and more about the relationships between its characters, and Woodminster captured that spirit well. A lot of the humor landed consistently, and many of the running gags had the audience laughing throughout the evening. One quick note for prospective audiences: despite its title sounding playful, this definitely isn't a family show. If you're planning to attend, just be mindful that the material is geared toward mature audiences.

Kade Davis (Nathan) and Zeke Edmonds (Jerry). Photo by Stephen Woo

Leading the company was Zeke Edmonds as Jerry, who fully embodied the character's determination, humor, and vulnerability. He made Jerry incredibly easy to root for, navigating both the comedy and emotional moments with ease.

Ben Sasnett was another standout as Dave. There was an immediate warmth and charm to his performance that made his journey especially compelling. I found myself rooting for him from the moment he stepped on stage, and his voice was absolutely beautiful. In fact, there were moments that reminded me of James Snyder's vocal quality, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

Ashley Garlick (Vicki) and Michael Parrott (Harold). Photo by Stephen Woo

Michael Parrott once again demonstrated why he's become such a dependable performer as Harold. Every role he takes on feels polished and thoughtfully crafted, and this production was no exception. Ashley Garlick was equally wonderful as Vicki, particularly during her featured solo, where she showcased both her terrific voice and commanding stage presence.

And then there was Suzanna Guzman as Jeanette, who may have been the funniest person onstage all evening. Her impeccable comedic timing had me laughing all evening, and she reminded me of so many of the wonderfully eccentric characters from my favorite sitcoms. Every entrance felt like a gift.

Suzanna Guzman (Jeannette) and The Full Monty men. Photo by Stephen Woo

As with many Woodminster productions, the cast's chemistry was one of the show's greatest strengths. This is a musical that depends on audiences believing these friendships, and the company created a believable sense of camaraderie that carried the evening from beginning to end.

The score itself is deceptively difficult, particularly for the principal men, and this cast handled its vocal demands admirably. It's a reminder that while The Full Monty is often remembered for its premise, there's an incredibly challenging musical underneath all of the comedy.

The Full Monty at its heart is a story about vulnerability, acceptance, and finding confidence in unexpected places. Under the beautiful Oakland Hills night sky, Woodminster Summer Musicals delivers an entertaining evening filled with humor, heart, and plenty of memorable performances. If you're looking for a fun night out with a healthy dose of laughter, this production is well worth checking out.

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