Review: BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS - MAMMA MIA! at Transcendence Theatre Company

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What happens when three possible fathers, one determined bride-to-be, and the irresistible music of ABBA collide on a Greek island?

Transcendence Theatre Company’s Mamma Mia! turns that delightfully chaotic premise into a lively celebration of love, friendship, and the families we choose along the way. Built around ABBA’s instantly recognizable catalog, the musical follows Sophie, a young woman who secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding in hopes of discovering which one is her father. Naturally, their arrival creates far more questions than answers.

As the wedding approaches and long-buried memories return, Sophie’s search for identity begins to collide with Donna’s carefully guarded history. Though the story is filled with romantic mishaps and larger-than-life comedy, its emotional center lies in the relationship between a mother and daughter preparing to enter new chapters of their lives. Transcendence embraces that heart while surrounding it with the music, movement, and celebratory energy that have made Mamma Mia! such an enduring audience favorite.

I’ll admit that jukebox musicals do not always make complete sense to me. At times, it can feel as though the plot exists primarily to move us from one familiar song to the next. However, the appeal of Mamma Mia! lies in ABBA’s incredible music, which is simply too joyful to resist. Nearly every number invites you to move, smile, or sing along—although, as a friendly reminder, save the singing for the end and let the actors have their moment first!

This production was lively, fun, and a particularly strong choice for Transcendence. Their unique environment already makes every visit feel like a celebration, and Mamma Mia! fit that atmosphere perfectly. From the opening moments through the final encore, the evening carried an infectious sense of joy that made it difficult not to get swept up in the experience.

Allison Pearce as Donna. Photo by Rob Martel

Allison Pearce was wonderful as Donna, bringing strength, warmth, and emotional depth to the role. Having recently had the opportunity to chat with Pearce, it was especially rewarding to see her shine in a part that suited her so beautifully. She captured Donna’s independence while never losing the motherly tenderness at the character’s core. Her connection with Sophie felt genuine, giving the show much of its emotional weight.

Karsten Lane Flake brought a lovely voice and youthful sincerity to Sophie, and handled ABBA’s melodies beautifully. Her performance balanced Sophie’s excitement with the uncertainty of a young woman trying to understand both her family and herself.

Blake Whyte impressed as Sam, particularly during his showstopping rendition of “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” He brought vocal power and emotional urgency to the number, turning it into one of the evening’s most memorable moments. Matt Gibson was equally enjoyable as Harry, approaching the role with an abundance of charm and an endearing sense of humor.

Lori Haley Fox as Rosie and Tiffani Barbour as Tanya completed Donna’s beloved trio with terrific comedic instincts and plenty of heart. Every interaction between the three women had me giggling, but beneath the comedy was a believable history of friendship and mutual support. Their chemistry made it easy to understand why these characters have remained so close through every stage of their lives.

And, of course, a production of Mamma Mia! would not be complete without an exceptional ensemble. This company was truly showstopping. The performers attacked the choreography with stamina, precision, and a level of triple-threat talent that elevated every group number. Having seen the national tour last year, I can confidently say this ensemble delivered work every bit as exciting. Their collective energy was one of the greatest strengths of the entire production.

Allison Pearce (Donna) and the cast of Mamma Mia! Photo by Ray Mabry

The standout creative element of the night was Monica Kapoor’s choreography, brought to life alongside Tony Gonzalez’s direction. The movement was electric, fresh, and endlessly fun to watch. Each number had its own personality, yet the production maintained a consistent visual language throughout. The choreography did more than accompany ABBA’s music—it amplified its joy and gave the ensemble countless opportunities to shine.

Gonzalez’s direction kept the story moving while allowing both the comedy and more intimate moments room to breathe. He understood that Mamma Mia! works best when the characters are treated with sincerity, even as the situations around them become increasingly ridiculous.

His scenic design was equally effective. Bright, inviting, and distinctly Mediterranean, the set immediately transports the audience to a sun-soaked Greek island. I especially appreciated the use of levels, which added visual dimension and gave the performers more opportunities to fill the space dynamically. The design complemented the outdoor setting beautifully and created an ideal backdrop for the production’s colorful world.

The cast of Mamma Mia! Photo by Ray Mabry

Mamma Mia! proved to be a night worth celebrating for Transcendence Theatre Company. The production was joyful, visually vibrant, and filled with performances that honored both the humor and heart of the material. It also demonstrated that Transcendence can take on a traditional book musical and execute it with confidence, polish, and plenty of personality. This was a perfect selection for the company—and an evening that ABBA fans and musical-theatre lovers will not want to miss.

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