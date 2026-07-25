Video: HAIRSPRAY Trailer Released for San Francisco Playhouse Production

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A new trailer for HAIRSPRAY at San Francisco Playhouse offers a preview of the company's current production, which is closing out the 2025-26 season. The clip showcases the show's signature energy and features glimpses of the full company in performance at the Playhouse's San Francisco venue.

HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters. The stage musical features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. The show follows Tracy Turnblad, a teenager in 1960s Baltimore who pursues a spot on a local television dance program while taking on racial segregation.

The production is directed by San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English, with musical direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Phoenyx Rose. Ella Ruth Francis plays Tracy Turnblad and Trevor March plays Link Larkin, according to prior coverage. Tickets are available at sfplayhouse.org.

BroadwayWorld critics have weighed in on the production, with one reviewer noting that the Playhouse's staging makes a familiar musical feel brand new, and a second calling it a winner in every category. HAIRSPRAY runs through September 12, 2026.

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