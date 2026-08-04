 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: A.C.T. Young Conservatory Shares TWELFTH NIGHT Sitzprobe Preview

The rehearsal clip captures young performers and musicians joining together for the first time.

By:



American Conservatory Theater's Young Conservatory program has released new footage from the sitzprobe rehearsal for its upcoming production of TWELFTH NIGHT. The video gives audiences an early look at the cast singing through the show's musical numbers alongside the band ahead of the production's run at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater.

Twelfth Night features a talented cast of student performers including (in alphabetical order): Nathan Bennett-Crump, Briana Bothello, Khalil Carim, Lucas Ceja, Laura Ferreira, Benjamin Grant, Mia Hangai, Ella Kim, Lourdes Verde Lombardo, Zoe Mastropasqua, Justina Mateescu, Keenan Moran, Joss Pearlman, Connor Rakoczy, Violet Rodriguez, Sadie Shepodd, Naomi Smith-Iyer, Shaan Swaminathan, Anabelle Tene, Lucia van Gool, Bella Verrico, Angus Wells, and Tej Wong.

TWELFTH NIGHT is running August 7–16 at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater. Tickets and more information are available at act-sf.org/twelfthnight.

Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, the creative team for Twelfth Night includes Shaina Taub (Music & Lyrics), Dee Dee Stephens Director), Amanda Dee (Music Director), Meredith Joelle Charlson (Choreographer), Claudio Silva (Lighting Designer), Grace Robertson (Costume Designer), Kiki Hood (Scenic Designer), Dan Holland (Sound Designer), Anthony Lopez (Stage Manager), and Paige Weissenburger (Assistant Stage Manager).

The sitzprobe video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the rehearsal process for the young cast members, highlighting the moment when actors and musicians combine their work for the first time.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on American Conservatory Theater
Recent Articles
A.C.T. Reveals First-Ever Scholarship Recipients for San Francisco Semester
A.C.T. Reveals First-Ever Scholarship Recipients for San Francisco Semester
6/22/2026
Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS

Julius Caesar in San Francisco / Bay Area Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
Pickleball in San Francisco / Bay Area Pickleball
Hillbarn Theatre (8/20-9/13) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Yvonne Martinez’s Someday Mija, You’ll Learn the Difference Between a and a Working Woman in San Francisco / Bay Area Yvonne Martinez’s Someday Mija, You’ll Learn the Difference Between a and a Working Woman
The Marsh Berkeley (8/29-8/30)
Iphigenia in Splott in San Francisco / Bay Area Iphigenia in Splott
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (7/25-8/30)
Elizabeth Du Val’s For When Things Fall Apart in San Francisco / Bay Area Elizabeth Du Val’s For When Things Fall Apart
The Marsh (8/15-8/16)
The Phantom of the Opera in San Francisco / Bay Area The Phantom of the Opera
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (10/07-10/18)
Jagged Little Pill in San Francisco / Bay Area Jagged Little Pill
Paper Wing Theatre (7/17-8/09)
Pearl Ong’s Night Driver in San Francisco / Bay Area Pearl Ong’s Night Driver
The Marsh Berkeley (7/11-8/08)
Disney''s Beauty and the Beast in San Francisco / Bay Area Disney''s Beauty and the Beast
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (9/08-9/13)
Catherine Debon’s Lullaby of a Partisan in San Francisco / Bay Area Catherine Debon’s Lullaby of a Partisan
The Marsh Berkeley (8/22-8/23)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets