Video: A.C.T. Young Conservatory Shares TWELFTH NIGHT Sitzprobe Preview

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American Conservatory Theater's Young Conservatory program has released new footage from the sitzprobe rehearsal for its upcoming production of TWELFTH NIGHT. The video gives audiences an early look at the cast singing through the show's musical numbers alongside the band ahead of the production's run at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater.

Twelfth Night features a talented cast of student performers including (in alphabetical order): Nathan Bennett-Crump, Briana Bothello, Khalil Carim, Lucas Ceja, Laura Ferreira, Benjamin Grant, Mia Hangai, Ella Kim, Lourdes Verde Lombardo, Zoe Mastropasqua, Justina Mateescu, Keenan Moran, Joss Pearlman, Connor Rakoczy, Violet Rodriguez, Sadie Shepodd, Naomi Smith-Iyer, Shaan Swaminathan, Anabelle Tene, Lucia van Gool, Bella Verrico, Angus Wells, and Tej Wong.

TWELFTH NIGHT is running August 7–16 at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater. Tickets and more information are available at act-sf.org/twelfthnight.

Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, the creative team for Twelfth Night includes Shaina Taub (Music & Lyrics), Dee Dee Stephens Director), Amanda Dee (Music Director), Meredith Joelle Charlson (Choreographer), Claudio Silva (Lighting Designer), Grace Robertson (Costume Designer), Kiki Hood (Scenic Designer), Dan Holland (Sound Designer), Anthony Lopez (Stage Manager), and Paige Weissenburger (Assistant Stage Manager).

The sitzprobe video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the rehearsal process for the young cast members, highlighting the moment when actors and musicians combine their work for the first time.

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