Video: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Julian Marcus DeGuzman Talks Orpheum Theatre Run on KPIX

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BroadwaySF posted a new KPIX television interview featuring Julian Marcus DeGuzman, a cast member of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, discussing the musical's run at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre. The segment gives local television audiences a look at the touring production as it settles into the historic venue.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast features the Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated score by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, with a book by Linda Woolverton. The score includes the classic songs 'Be Our Guest' and 'Beauty and the Beast,' and this staging includes new sets and costumes for the touring production.

The show is running at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco from July 14 through August 9, 2026. Members of the original Tony Award-winning creative team returned to shape this new production, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

The interview follows other local media coverage of the production's San Francisco stop, including a previous appearance by cast members Fergie L. Phillipe and Kyra Belle Johnson on KGO7, discussing the musical ahead of its Orpheum engagement.

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