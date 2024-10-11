San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance to Present NEW MOVES 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco State University will present New Moves 2024, featuring new work by student choreographers at San Francisco State University. Drawing on a wide range of movement vocabularies including jazz, lyrical, hip-hop, and modern dance, the seven

choreographers offer stories from their lived experiences. Showcasing works that explore themes of love, isolation, and connection, the choreographers invite audiences on an exploration of the human experience.

New Moves 2024 will be presented on December 5th at 6 PM, December 6th at 6 PM, December 7th at 1 PM and 6 PM.

Paulina Marmolejo-Brown explores a woman’s journey shaped by traditional values as she faces the crossroad between performing for the expectations of men or embracing her own self-expression.

Clarissa Saunders portrays a coming-of-age experience of growing up queer in a religious environment and the anger, sadness, and finally self-acceptance that comes with the journey.

Samuel Iversen-Browne asks what happens to the self when there is a void of human connection; does the soul cry out in anger, or does it simply wither and fade away from lack of care.

Sam Espinosa takes on the concept of trust and how easy it is to lose trust in others and oneself and proposes that trusting oneself to accept the past and move forward is the needed step towards a brighter future.

Anika Gautam illustrates the journey to self-growth and overcoming hardship caused by negativity.

Ty Stevenson uses doors as a metaphor to capture the moment of a life changing event that signifies a new stage of life with new opportunities.

Jasmine Miller creates portraits of joyful love expressed in its many different forms- familial love, romantic love, love between friends and love for oneself.

