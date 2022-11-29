San Francisco Opera's 2022 Fall Season Concludes With Two Concert Presentations

All of San Francisco Opera's artistic forces will be on display December 1-4, the final week of the 2022 Fall Season. Along with closing performances in the War Memorial Opera House of acclaimed new productions of Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice (Thursday, December 1) and Verdi's La Traviata (Saturday, December 3), the Company will present two concerts in the Veterans Building.

On Friday, December 2, the San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows take the stage in Herbst Theatre with Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in The Future Is Now, the annual showcase of the Company's resident artists. On Sunday, December 4, Chorus Director John Keene leads the artists of the San Francisco Opera Chorus in the annual concert of choral music at the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater.

THE ADLER FELLOWS IN CONCERT: THE FUTURE IS NOW, DECEMBER 2

The Future Is Now features the 2022 Adler Fellows: sopranos Anne-Marie MacIntosh, Mikayla Sager, Elisa Sunshine and Esther Tonea; mezzo-soprano Gabrielle Beteag; tenors Victor Cardamone and Edward Graves; baritone Timothy Murray; bass Stefan Egerstrom and pianists Andrew King and Marika Yasuda. Accompanied by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra under the baton of Eun Sun Kim, the Adlers will perform scenes and arias from operatic works, including Bellini's Bianca e Fernando, Berg's Lulu, Berlioz's Les Troyens, Britten's Billy Budd, Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment, Handel's Scipione, Menotti's The Medium, Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito, Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Puccini's Turandot, Wagner's Die Walküre and excerpts from Otello by both Verdi and Rossini.

The artists concluding their fellowships with this concert are third-year Adler Fellows Anne-Marie MacIntosh, Elisa Sunshine, Esther Tonea, Timothy Murray, Stefan Egerstrom and Andrew King. Continuing in the program in 2023 as second-year Adlers are Mikayla Sager, Gabrielle Beteag, Victor Cardamone, Edward Graves and Marika Yasuda.

Tickets for The Future Is Now range from $39-$69. For tickets, visit sfopera.com, the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue or call (415) 864-3330. Additional information can be found at sfopera.com/seasons/the-future-is-now-adlers-in-concert.

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA CHORUS IN CONCERT, DECEMBER 4

San Francisco Opera presents the acclaimed San Francisco Opera Chorus in concert at the intimate Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater. This annual showcase of the artists of the Opera Chorus will be the first to be conducted by Chorus Director John Keene who assumed the role in January 2022. Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona provides instrumental support at the keyboard for this afternoon of a cappella and accompanied works by a diverse array of composers and poets.

The program features selections from the concert, song, and opera repertoires, including Handel's Ode for St. Cecilia's Day and Alexander's Feast, Berlioz's L'Enfance du Christ, Rossini's Guillaume Tell, Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci. Additionally, the Opera Chorus will perform choral music by Morten Lauridsen and Ola Gjeilo along with selections from Quilt Songs: Women Weaving the Fabric of Life by Gabriela Lena Frank, Ysaÿe Barnwell and Carol Barnett. Gabriela Lena Frank's first opera, El último sueño de Frida y Diego, will be presented by San Francisco Opera in June 2023.

Tickets for San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert on December 4 are $42. Seating is general admission. For tickets, visit sfopera.com, the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 301 Van Ness Avenue or call (415) 864-3330. Additional information can be found at sfopera.com/seasons/san-francisco-opera-chorus-in-concert.