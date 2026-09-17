San Francisco Opera & Orchestra Reach Tentative Four-Year Contract

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San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, represented by the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) Local 6, jointly announce that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract. The agreement, reached today after a week of dedicated negotiating by both parties, spans August 1, 2026 through July 31, 2030 and is still subject to ratification.

San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock said: “I am deeply grateful that we have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract—one that addresses important structural changes while providing a fair agreement for our Musicians. I want to thank both negotiating committees and recognize the leadership of Mayor Lurie, Matthew Goudeau and the mediators—all have worked tirelessly over the past week to realize this agreement. We look forward to welcoming our talented company members and guest artists, as well as our cherished patrons and donors, back to the theater. Most of all, we look forward to coming together again and reconnecting through the collective beauty of the arts.”

San Francisco Opera Orchestra Associate Principal Oboist and Chair of the Orchestra Negotiating Committee Gabe Young said: "We are heartened to have reached a tentative deal that provides a fair contract and stability for the members of the orchestra. We are grateful to Mayor Lurie and his team, who put in long hours over the past several days to help broker this agreement, and we want to thank the public and Opera patrons for their patience and support through what has been a challenging process for our musicians. We look forward to working together to build on the progress being made at the San Francisco Opera, and we cannot wait to return to the pit to begin this new season and perform once again for the company we love.”

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie: “Arts and culture are driving San Francisco’s recovery, and the work of the artists and staff at our cultural institutions make that possible. And as the cost of living rises, we are working to build a city where those artists, workers, and families can put down roots. I am grateful to the musicians of Local 6 for their constant commitment to reaching an agreement, and I want to thank Matthew Shilvock and the San Francisco Opera leadership for their hard work throughout the process. Performances at the Opera House support artists and staff, draw residents and visitors to small businesses in Hayes Valley, and bring people together to enjoy amazing music. Finally, we are getting those performances started again.”

San Francisco Opera’s 104th season opens Tuesday, September 22 with Giuseppe Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra in Claus Guth’s Hamburg State Opera production, staged for San Francisco Opera by revival director Katherine M. Carter. Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim leads the Orchestra and an international cast headed by Mongolian baritone Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as Jacopo Fiesco with soprano Eleonora Buratto and tenor Joshua Guerrero making their house debuts as Amelia Grimaldi and Gabriele Adorno, respectively.

Thea Musgrave’s Mary, Queen of Scots, which had its West Coast premiere in 1979 under the composer’s baton, opens Thursday, September 24 in a new co-production with English National Opera directed by Stewart Laing and led by debuting conductor Clelia Cafiero. Soprano Heidi Stober stars as the Scottish queen. The artists of the San Francisco Opera Chorus, under Chorus Director John Keene, are featured in both productions.

For more information about San Francisco Opera’s 2026–27 Season, visit sfopera.com.

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