SYMPHONIC SPOOKTACULAR to Haunt California Theatre with Halloween Concert

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Symphony San Jose will conjure up some of music's scariest hits for a musical journey into the dark side. Peter Jaffe and Symphony San Jose summon music's most legendary champions, as well as some deliciously dangerous foes. This concert will bring the eternal battle between heroes and villains to life in full symphonic splendor. Whether you cheer for the light or secretly root for the dark, this is one concert where everyone leaves thrilled.

Symphonic Spectacular is the perfect Halloween concert for the entire family. An on-stage Costume Contest with Spooktacular prizes will be held for those who feel like dressing up. And if costumes aren't your thing, fear not. Come as you are and enjoy the costume parade.

The performances will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 2:30pm at The California Theatre, 345 South First Street.



Photo Credit: Symphony San Jose.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 10 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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