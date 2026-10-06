SYMPHONIC SPOOKTACULAR to Haunt California Theatre with Halloween Concert
Conductor Peter Jaffe leads the orchestra through scores including music from The Phantom of the Opera, Ghostbusters, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice.
Symphony San Jose will conjure up some of music's scariest hits for a musical journey into the dark side. Peter Jaffe and Symphony San Jose summon music's most legendary champions, as well as some deliciously dangerous foes. This concert will bring the eternal battle between heroes and villains to life in full symphonic splendor. Whether you cheer for the light or secretly root for the dark, this is one concert where everyone leaves thrilled.
Symphonic Spectacular is the perfect Halloween concert for the entire family. An on-stage Costume Contest with Spooktacular prizes will be held for those who feel like dressing up. And if costumes aren't your thing, fear not. Come as you are and enjoy the costume parade.
The performances will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 2:30pm at The California Theatre, 345 South First Street.
Photo Credit: Symphony San Jose.
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