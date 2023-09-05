STUPID F##KING BIRD Comes to San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance in November

San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance will present Stupid F##king Bird, Aaron Posner’s comedic tragedy that provides a new take on Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. This play will be part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre and Dance’s Fall 2023 season. Stupid F##king Bird will be shown in CA 104, The Lab located in Creative Arts from November 9th-18th.

Stupid f##king Bird tells a tragic story of love, pursuing art, and aging, ultimately prompting the question “What does it all mean?”. In this satirical reimagining of Chekov’s The Seagull a punchy young director challenges the idea of what it means to be an artist, much to the dismay of his friends, family, and lovers. Guest director for Stupid F##king Bird Patrick Russel says “In my opinion, plays that ask us to engage with difficult themes —unrequited love, parental neglect, abandonment, obscurity, mental illness — through humor can be the most effective way of offering an audience a safer space to experience the human experience. Laughing at the pain and reality of life’s less desirable aspects has a way of helping to recognize and process our own experiences.”

When: Thurs. November 9th, 7:00 PM.

Fri. November 10th, 7:00 PM.

Sat. November 11th, 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM. Thurs. November 16th, 7:00 PM.

Fri. November 17th, 7:00 PM.

Sat. November 18th, 7:00 PM.

Where: Creative Arts Building, CA 104, The Lab;

San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway Avenue

Ticketing: $9 Student, $12 General Admission