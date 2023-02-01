SPRING AWAKENING, CRUEL INTENTIONS, And More Announced for Ray Of Light Theatre 2023 Season

Ray of Light Theatre, San Francisco's home of contemporary musical theater, today announced its 2023 season featuring a nostalgic trip back to the years of teenage angst, love, sex, drugs and a fair amount of rock and roll.

The 2023 season includes Spring Awakening in Concert, a limited engagement of the Tony Award winning Best Musical that explores the journey of adolescence in an angsty rock musical. A new musical adaptation of the Hollywood hit, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical lands on the Victoria Theatre stage in the fall.

Set to a smorgasbord of 90's hits, this new musical promises to have you singing and dancing in the aisles to songs from the Backstreet Boys, NSync, Christina Aguilara, Jewel, Britney and so many more! Veering a bit from teenage angst (but not far from the sex and drugs part), the season closes with a return of the immersive production of The Rocky Horror Show at Oasis Nightclub. The show that has sold out year over year is back in all its glory including Darcy Drollinger as Frank-N-Furter. Finally, Ray of Light will be moving its Spotlight Cabaret Series to Feinstein's at the Nikko. These one-night-only cabaret events include everything from a night of Taylor Swift songs to exploring Anti-Heros and even celebrating the holidays (Ray of Light style).

A limited quantity of discounted Season Passes are now available. Single tickets as well as tickets to the season's one-night concert events will go on sale March 31st at noon. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222398®id=18&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Frayoflighttheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more info.

"For over twenty years audiences have come to expect incredible talent, amazing production value and content that pushes the boundaries of what we typically think of musical theater." says co-artistic director, Shane Ray, "This season will be no different and Alex and I along with the whole Ray of Light team are ecstatic to be back in full swing!"

2020/2021 season details:

Spring Awakening - In Concert



Book & Lyrics by Steven Sater

Music by Duncan Sheik

Based on the play by Frank Wedekind

June 8-10, 2023

Victoria Theatre

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

Cruel Intentions - The '90s Musical



Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, & Roger Kumble

Based on the film by Roger Kumble

September 8 - October 1, 2023

Victoria Theatre

Based on the Hollywood film starring Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar comes Cruel Intentions, a hit new musical. Featuring back to back iconic songs including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (Goo Goo Dolls), Candy (Mandy Moore) I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men) and more! Are you ready to make your wager? Missing out might just ruin your reputation.

The Rocky Horror Show



Music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien

October 6 - October 31, 2023

Live at OASIS

This show is IMMERSIVE, meaning the story doesn't just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch of the club. And we do mean EVERY INCH. In fact, that hottie you've been chatting up all night might just be one of Dr. Frank's loyal servants. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Spotlight Cabaret Series: ROLT at Feinstein's at the Nikko:

SO, YOU DIDN'T GET TICKETS TO Taylor Swift: THE ERAS TOUR

SONGS OF Taylor Swift



One-Night-Only - July 26, 2023

Feinstein's at the Nikko

Just days before the sold out tour lands in the Bay Area, join Ray of Light favorites as they pay tribute to the legend, the enigma, the frequent flier: Taylor Swift.

MY TOXIC TRAITS

SONGS OF THE ANTI-HERO



One-Night-Only - October 18, 2023

Feinstein's at the Nikko

This spooky season, hear the other side of the story as Ray of Light tips their hat to all that's just a little evil.

F#CK IT! IT'S THE HOLIDAYS

SONGS OF THE SEASON



One-Night-Only - December 18, 2023

Feinstein's at the Nikko

Usher in everyone's favorite and least-favorite season with classics and new favorites.

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222398®id=18&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Frayoflighttheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.