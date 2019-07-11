SISTER ACT Begins A Limited Engagement August 9Â At Redwood City's Historic Fox Theatre

Holy hit! Broadway by the Bay continues their 2019 season with SISTER ACT - the exciting and joyful musical adaptation of the beloved 1992 hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

This all-new production is on stage August 9 to 25 and features the countless unforgettable songs from the Tony Award-nominated Broadway show, including "Take Me to Heaven," "Fabulous, Baby!," "Raise Your Voice," and many more.

With a book by Bill Steinkellner and Cheri Steinkellner (best known for their work on Cheers), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), and music by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), this is one fabulous show you won't want to miss!

Based on the hit 1992 film of the same name, SISTER ACT tells the story of aspiring disco diva Deloris Van Cartier. Trying to work her way to the top in 1970s Philadelphia, Deloris falls in love with a very tough-and very married-gangster boyfriend named Curtis. When Deloris witnesses him commit a murder, she ends up in hiding on police orders in a convent whose parish has fallen on hard times. Though the sequin-free lifestyle doesn't agree with her, Deloris finds her calling working with the choir, and breathes new life into the dusty convent while discovering a sisterhood she's never had before.

"I loved this movie and its message when it came out in the early 1990s," says Executive Artistic Director Alicia Jeffrey. "The musical captures all of the laughter and heart of the film, but combines it with an incredible score and new songs that amplify the story beautifully. It's a fantastic musical for the whole family that entertains and uplifts. You'll laugh, dance in your seat (and hopefully on your feet), and you'll be moved by a story that is both entertaining and heart-warming."

SISTER ACT runs for nine performances only beginning August 9, 2019. Tickets (ranging from $44-$66) are available by calling (650) 579-5565, online at www.broadwaybythebay.org, or at the Box Office located at 2219 Broadway Street in downtown Redwood City.

Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 12pm to 5pm. On performance days, the Box Office is open 60 minutes prior to the start of each show and remains open for 30 minutes following the start of the performance. Group rates are available for 10 or more.

Broadway by the Bay's production stars Leslie Ivy-Louthaman as Deloris Van Cartier and Theatre Bay Area Award-winner Heather Orth as Mother Superior. The production also stars Montel Anthony Nord as Curtis Jackson, David Blackburn as Eddie Souther, Kate Byrd as Sister Mary Robert, Melissa Costa as Sister Mary Patrick, Linda Piccone as Sister Mary Lazarus, Anthony Maglio as Joey, Evan-Joelle as TJ, and JESSE CORTEZ as Pablo.

The cast also features Jessica Sarah Bennett (Sister Mary Martin of Tours), Tyler Harding (Ernie), Claudia McCarley (Sister Mary Teresa), Danielle Philapil (Tina), Raymond Ross (Monsignor O'Hara), and Evelyn Rumsby (Michelle). The ensemble includes Christine Baker, Jake Daniel, Danya El-Kurd, Ashley Faus, Skyler Hoffman, Jennifer Martinelli, Neal Pascua, and Daniel Lloyd Pias.

Broadway by the Bay's creative team for Sister Act is headed by director Erica Wyman-Abrahamson (who previously helmed the BATCC Award-winning 2018 production of West Side Story and the TBA Award-winning 2017 production of Cabaret), choreographer Riette Burdick, and music/vocal director Nicolas Perez. The team also includes scenic designer Mark Mendelson, lighting designer Michael Oesch, costume designer Bethany Deal, sound designer Jon Hayward, properties designer Eric Johnson, hair and make up designer Alexis Lazear, and stage manager Danielle Santana Combs.





