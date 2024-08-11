SHE KILLS MONSTERS From Plethos Productions Comes to Castro Valley Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Plethos Productions is bringing the Dungeons and Dragons adventure She Kills Monsters to Heirloom East Bay in Castro Valley September 6-22. Directed by Wynne Chan.

She Kills Monsters is an epic tale that centers around Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary D&D world that was her sister’s refuge.

This high-octane dramatic comedy is laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture. Acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Don't miss the play that the New York Times raved about saying “It will slash and shapeshift its way into your heart.” The show also won the 2013 AATE Distinguished Play Award.

Enjoy this fun and touching show under the stars on the meadow stage at Heirloom East Bay. Tickets are selling fast at plethos.org. This show is recommended for audiences age 18 and up.

