SF Sketchfest Announces Dates for 20th Anniversary Festival

SF Sketchfest announces dates for the 20th anniversary of the comedy festival. After hitting pause on the live festival in 2021 due to COVID, the San Francisco Comedy Festival returns to celebrate its milestone 20th year January 7-23, 2022.

Bringing people together in person to laugh and celebrate comedy is what SF Sketchfest does best, and for the 20th Anniversary festival, audiences can expect another outstanding year of programming in venues across the city including sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, cast reunions, tributes, live podcasts, storytelling, panels and more.

SF Sketchfest is now accepting submissions for the 2022 comedy festival. Acts welcome to apply include stand-up comedians, improv/sketch groups, solo shows, podcasts, musical comedy acts, self-produced short comedic plays and alternative comedy acts.

Find the application form with all details at: https://sfsketchfest.com/get-involved

Following San Francisco health guidelines and mandates, SF Sketchfest will be requiring proof of vaccination from all attendees, performers and staff. As circumstances continue to change, a more detailed policy will be announced prior to tickets going on sale in November. While the live festival was on hold due to the pandemic, festival producers kept the entertainment flowing with a series of special virtual events and livestreams. There are now over 20 archival videos available to stream including Festpocalypse, Plan 9 From Outer Space Live Read and a variety of shows from SF Sketchfest's 20 year run.

Watch classic performances, reunions and tributes from past festivals featuring Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Christopher Guest, The Monkees, Robert Townsend & Keenen Ivory Wayans, Julie Klausner & Tom Scharpling, George Wallace & Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho, Ricky Gervais, W. Kamau Bell, Jane Lynch, Dick Cavett, Peter Bogdanovich, Phoebe Robinson, Alan Arkin, reunions of "Best in Show," "Animal House," "Office Space," "Better Things" and many more.

Watch/stream at: sfsketchfest.com/watch.