SF SKETCHFEST ​​​​​​​Kicks Off Tonight In San Francisco

SF Sketchfest kicks off its 21st comedy festival tonight with legend Eric Idle performing at the historic Castro Theatre, followed by over 200 shows in venues across San Francisco through February 4.

The multi-day festival brings 600+ performers including major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming acts from the Bay Area and beyond for sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and workshops. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at sfsketchfest.com.



In addition to the in-person events, the best of SF Sketchfest will be available to comedy fans around the world with live-stream of 5 select shows via Veeps - including the sold out Kids in the Hall: Scenes They Wouldn't Let Us Do. Can't be there in person? Veeps has you covered with exclusive live-streams of the five events below. More info at https://veeps.com/sfsketchfest

SF Sketchfest shows streaming on VEEPS:

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog's Let's Make a Poop!

with Adam Savage, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and surprise guests

1/21 at 8:00PM PST (48-hour replay)

Kids In The Hall: Scenes They Wouldn't Let Us Do

with Bruce McCulloch, Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson

1/24 at 7:30PM PST (live only)

Varietopia with Paul F. Tompkins

with Jordan Katz

2/2 at 7:00PM PST (live only)

Hello From the Magic Tavern

with Adal Rifai, Arnie Niekamp, Matt Young, and guest Ron Funches

2/3 at 3:00PM PST (48-hour replay)

The Trav-enture Zone: A Night of Dungeons & Dragons & also Comedians

Hosted by DM (Dungeon Master) Travis McElroy, with Eugene Cordero, Dani Fernandez, Erika Ishii, Erin Keif, Griffin Newman, and Connor Ratliff

2/4 at 7:00 PST (48-hour replay)

Opening weekend of SF Sketchfest features these must-see stand up shows:

Friday, Jan 19:

Joel Kim Booster & Friends at Great Star Theater

7:00pm with Zainab Johnson, Diana Hong, and Paige Weldon

9:30pm with Kate Willett and Nori Reed

Solomon Georgio/Sydnee Washington at Cobb's Comedy Club

7:00pm show

Dozens: Ify Nwadiwe & Paige Weldon at Punch Line

7:00pm show

9:30pm show



Saturday, Jan 20:

Dozens: Greg Barris & Mike Drucker at Punch Line

7:00pm show

9:30pm show

Zainab Johnson at Brava Theater

7:00pm with Dvontre Coleman

Dulcé Sloan at Brava Theater

9:30 with Chris Lamberth

SF Sketchfest 2024 also features...

The Kids In The Hall: Unplugged

with Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson

An Afternoon With Amber Ruffin

an SF Sketchfest Tribute, moderated by Zainab Johnson

The Red Room Orchestra Play Twin Peaks And More With Very Special Tribute Guest Kyle MacLachlan

with appearances by Carel Struycken, Margaret Cho, and Petra Haden, with Allyson Baker, Tom Ayres, Toby Dammit Aka Larry Mullins, Karina Denike, Ben Goldberg, Scott Larson, Beth Lisick, Pete Straus, and Michael Urbano

Freestyle+ With Special Guest Bill Irwin

Improvised freestyle from the Tony Award-winning creators of Freestyle Love Supreme with special guest Bill Irwin, 3 nights, 5 shows at Club Fugazi.

Use code FREESTYLE25 for discount tix to January 26 & 27 late shows.

Derek And Simon (And Bob): An SF Sketchfest Tribute Celebration

with Derek Waters, Simon Helberg, Bob Odenkirk, Naomi Odenkirk, Jake Johnson, and Eric Edelstein

Paul Giamatti's Chinwag With Stephen Asma

2024 Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti live in person

Triumph The Insult Comic Dog's Let's Make A Poop!

with Adam Savage, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Surprise Guests

...and so much more!



View the line up by date: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2287040®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsfsketchfest.com%2Fschedule-and-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets for all shows on sale at sfsketchfest.co