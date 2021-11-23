Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes To Broadway San Jose, January 18–23

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, announced today that single tickets for Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY are now on sale.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play a limited engagement at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) beginning Tuesday, January 18 and running through Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Tickets ($38-$103) are available online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

The performance schedule for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is as follows: Tuesday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, January 22 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, January 23 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Roald Dahl 's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.