Rhino Presents MARIE'S CRISIS, Conceived And Performed By John Fisher

A free Zoom presentation on Thursday, October 22.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: MARIE'S CRISIS. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, October 22, 2020 at 8pm. One live performance only.

Travel back in time to Marie's Crisis, the greatest sing-along, show tunes bar in history, and the mystery surrounding its name and Thomas Paine. Sing along and solve a mystery.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

