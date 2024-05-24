Review: TICK, TICK...BOOM! at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Struggling composer Jon is anxious and concerned- he’s about to turn the big three O and hasn’t written his career making rock musical that will change theatre forever. The tick tick tick symbolizes Jon’s escalating anxiety as he readies a workshop of his new work Superbia amidst the questioning of his life choices. In this beautifully directed production, Chris Morrell channels every aspiring artist in an impressive performance full of insecurity, desire, and perseverance.

Marcus J. Paige (Michael), Chris Morrell (Jon), and Catalina Kumiski (Susan).

Jon’s girlfriend Susan (Catalina Kumiski), a dancer teaching ballet to "wealthy and untalented children", wants more out of life. A move to Cape Cod perhaps, with a house and a dish washer. Jon’s best friend and roommate Michael (Marcus J. Paige), a struggling actor, has taken a high-paying job in marketing, bought a BMW and an upscale apartment. Both Kumiski and Paige, excellent singers, stand out in multiple roles.

Catalina Kumiski as Karessa Johnson.

Jon is torn between staying the course that feeds his soul or selling out and having a life. Written by Jonathan Larson in 1990, tick, tick…Boom! is a semi-autobiographical prequel of sorts to his massive hit Rent. The score displays his immense talent – his sing song rock style incorporating authentic emotional moments that would redefine the rock musical genre. Performed as a rock monologue, Jon speaks directly to the audience creating an empathetic bond.

Marcus J. Paige as Michael.

The cast is superb in the musical numbers, their harmonics working well on the interactions. "30/90", the opening number, speaks to Jon’s lack of achievement and worries of ‘aging’. "Therapy" is a fantastic duet between Jon and Susan as they struggle to maintain their shifting relationship. In a double role as Superbia actor Karessa Johnson, Kumiski blows away the ballad “Come to Your Senses” and Morrell sings the contemplative “Why” as he realizes that writing in his role. "Sunday", about Jon's jog as a waiter, is a nod and wink to Sondheim's "Sunday" from 1984's Sunday in the Park with George. These numbers highlight Larson’s incredible compositional skills while Goldfield’s fine direction build the bonds between the characters and craftily balances both the humor and pathos of the story.

Catalina Kumiski (Susan) and Chris Morrell (Jon).

After the workshop of Superbia leads to no bites or offers, a heartbroken Jon is ecstatic to receive an encouraging voice message from his idol Stephen Sondheim. In hindsight, this is the most emotionally devastating moment in the play, as the real Larson would never get to see the success of Rent, dying the day before the first preview performance. It lends New Conservatory Theatre’s excellent production of tick, tick…Boom! a bittersweet, yet life affirming message.

tick, tick…Boom! continues through June 16th. Tickets available at https://nctcsf.org/ or call the box office at 415-861-8972.

Photo credit: Lois Tema

