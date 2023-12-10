Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center

The production continues through January 7th.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere of GALILEO at Berkeley Rep
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; KIN Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; KING LEAR Leads Best Play!

Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center

San Francisco has its share of fine drag productions chock full of over-the-top satire and parody of almost every genre imaginable. Add New Conservatory’s excellent production of Joel Paley’s cult-hit Ruthless to that mix, a show so well done that it raises the bar on camp humor. What makes this show such a standout is that the cast, with one notable exception, are cisgender females. Real-life gay partners Paley and Laird based this piece on the cult classic film The Bad Seed with references to showbiz material from Gypsy to Mame. Ruthless is ripe with groan-worthy puns, flamboyant larger-than-life characters, and a plot so ridiculously soap opera-ish that it screams drag. The five female actors here are so exceptional at farce and parody that when mixed with San Francisco’s legendary drag artist J. Conrad Frank (aka The Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy) the results are a hilarious romp of comic absurdity.

Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Left to right: Mary Kalita (Judy Denmark), Melissa Momboisse (Tina Denmark), and J. Conrad Frank (Sylvia St. Croix).

The plot revolves around cute, precocious Tina Denmark, a child actor willing to kill for the lead in a school play. Ala The Bad Seed, her mother, grandmother, and acting coach are all blissfully unaware of the child’s malicious streak. The plot keeps getting increasingly tangled as the characters’ real identities are revealed, showbiz tropes about the grabbing of power, money, and fame are exposed, and a homicidal finale to end all shows. Dyan McBride does a bang-up directing job, allowing the actors free range to express the most outrageous traits of these ridiculous caricatures. Combined with Staci Arriaga’s choreography, Wes Crains stylish costuming, Deon Christopher Glass’ wigs, Matthew Owens's eye-popping set design, and Brittany Mellerson’s dramatic lighting, Ruthless is a stylishly cartoonish caper sure to please.

Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Hayley Lovgren as Miss Thorn

The casting is superb throughout. J. Conrad Frank plays the driven acting coach Sylvia St. Croix and hasn’t seen a scene he doesn’t try to steal. With his thick, sophisticated voice and wild histrionics, Frank drips with sarcasm and egotism. Melissa Momboisse is a hoot as the singing, dancing, malevolent child. Hayley Lovgren is the disgruntled third-grade teacher bitter over her lack of showbiz career. Jacqueline De Muro is Lita Encore, Tina’s boozy grandmother and theatre critic. Lucca Troutman plays a star-struck character straight out of All About Eve. My standout of the cast is Mary Kalita as Tina’s Stepford mother Judy Denmark. With a beautiful voice, Kalita mugs her way as the extremely polite mother, blissfully unaware of her absent husband, and wondering whether she created a monster or has any talent of her own. Her transformation into the vain and ungrateful Broadway star Ginger Delmarco is a joy to watch.

Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Jacqueline De Muro is Lita Encore

Paley and Laird’s score is delightful and plays on the themes of generational talent corrupted by the desire for fame and fortune. Kalita opens the show with “Tina’s Mother,” Lovgren has a scene-chewing number “Teaching Third Grade,” De Muro sings about hating musical theatre in “I Hate Musicals” and Tina is adorable singing “The Pippi Song.” This show is firing on all cylinders, all the elements combining into an enjoyable, laugh-out-loud parody.

Ruthless continues through January 7th. For more information, please visit the link below or call the box office at 415-861-8972.

Photo Credit: Lois Tema

Ruthless

Book and lyrics by Joel Paley

Music by Marvin Laird

Directed by Dyan McBride

New Conservatory Theatre Center

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Season of Black Art & San Francisco Black Film Festival Celebrate Black Film & The Photo
Season of Black Art & San Francisco Black Film Festival Celebrate Black Film & Theatre with EXPRESS YOURSELF

'Season of Black Art' and the San Francisco Black Film Festival celebrates black film and theater on December 9.

2
DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Releases New block of Tickets for 2024 Photo
DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Releases New block of Tickets for 2024

A new block of tickets are now on sale for  Dear San Francisco performances from Friday, February 9 through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

3
High Stakes Environmental Drama QUEEN to be Presented at TheatreWorks in March Photo
High Stakes Environmental Drama QUEEN to be Presented at TheatreWorks in March

Discover the high stakes environmental drama 'Queen' coming to TheatreWorks in March. Written by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Miriam A. Laube, this engaging play follows two Ph.D. candidates as they research the collapse of bee colonies and debate the consequences of their findings.

4
Cast Set for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY At American Conservatory Theater Photo
Cast Set for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY At American Conservatory Theater

The cast has been set for 'The Lehman Trilogy' at American Conservatory Theater. Get the latest news on the upcoming production and find out who will be starring in this highly anticipated show.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... Steve Murray">(read more about this author)

Review: GUYS AND DOLLS - A MUSICAL FABLE OF BROADWAY at SF PlayhouseReview: GUYS AND DOLLS - A MUSICAL FABLE OF BROADWAY at SF Playhouse
Review: DRAGON LADY at Marin Theatre CompanyReview: DRAGON LADY at Marin Theatre Company
Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley RepReview: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep
Review: JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian RoomReview: JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian Room

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Nora: A Doll's House in San Francisco / Bay Area Nora: A Doll's House
City Lights Theater Company (1/18-2/18)
Bright Star in San Francisco / Bay Area Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (3/19-3/24)
Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing in San Francisco / Bay Area Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing
ODC Theater (2/16-2/18)
RUTHLESS! in San Francisco / Bay Area RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (12/01-1/07)
Clyde's in San Francisco / Bay Area Clyde's
City Lights Theater Company (5/16-6/09)
Josh Kornbluth's Citizen Brain in San Francisco / Bay Area Josh Kornbluth's Citizen Brain
Club Fugazi (1/10-1/14)
BLUE DOOR in San Francisco / Bay Area BLUE DOOR
Aurora Theatre Company (4/19-5/19)
"Expression: Ism"
Barbro Osher Recital Hall, Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
Live At the Orinda 2023 - 2024 Concert Season in San Francisco / Bay Area Live At the Orinda 2023 - 2024 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (10/08-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You