Review: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse

What did our critic think of MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse?

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24 Photo 1 MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24
Review: MERE MORTALS at San Francisco Ballet Photo 2 Review: MERE MORTALS at San Francisco Ballet
Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Bra Photo 3 Cast Announced for San Francisco Premiere Of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater
Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 4 Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Review: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse

The World Premiere of Mina Lee’s At Home on the Moon is much more than a touching perspective on the love of one’s ethnic food which is handled lovingly. Lee taps the more disturbing issue of gentrification and neighborhood decimation to introduce an AI fantasy posing far more important concerns and elevating the play’s social import.

Review: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse
Consultant Vera (Rinabeth Apostol) learns about cooking from Mai (Jenny Nguyen Nelson).

Pho restaurant owner Lan (Sharon Omi) and her chef Mai (Jenny Nguyen Nelson) are bemoaning the lack of business and increasing gentrification of their neighborhood when a lifeline appears in the form of a corporate grant from a mysterious telecom company. Only there’s no money, rather a curious marketing consultant named Vera (Rinabeth Apostol) who provides for the restaurants every need. Soon Lan and Mai are a tremendous success – Lan is ecstatic and feels blessed by her ancestors and comforted in her remembrances of life in war torn Vietnam. Mai, who was reluctant at first, gets new dishes added to the menu with corny names which Vera explains are “puns are an elevated display of wit.”

Review: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse
(L-R) A food critic (Will Dao) samples cuisine, watched by Lan (Sharon Omi), Mai (Jenny Nguyen Nelson) and a camera person (Erin Mei-Ling Stuart).

It becomes apparent to us that Vera is not human, rather an AI bot. She malfunctions when tasting real food, talks like Data from Star Trek and believes technology provides new ways to be happy. Here the play takes off in an exploration of the ups and downs of AI – the restaurant doesn’t really exist anymore having been demolished, only existing in a simulation including an ever-growing Vietnamese jungle and instantaneous manifestations by Vera.

Review: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse
Vera (Rinabeth Apostol) is visited by CEO Gigi (Erin Mei-Ling Stuart).

Lee begs the question of the power of AI to make our lives better with smooth rendering and slick graphics or is it just a panacea for human troubles. Can we be happy living in the matrix even when we know we are? Hard choices need to be made by Mai and Lan and the audience as well. What started as a clarion call against gentrification blooms into a cautionary tale of the power and perhaps serious implications of AI.

My Home on the Moon continues through February 24th. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290194®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sfplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1  or call the box office at (415) 677-9596.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Video: Go Behind The Scenes of CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep Photo
Video: Go Behind The Scenes of CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep

Go behind the scenes of Cult of Love at Berkeley Rep in an all-new video looking at the show's scenic design.

2
Full Cast Set for KINKY BOOTS at The Mountain Play Photo
Full Cast Set for KINKY BOOTS at The Mountain Play

Casting is complete for the Mountain Play's production of KINKY BOOTS. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.

3
Esa-Pekka Salonen, SF Symphony, and Violinist Lisa Batiashvili to Launch California Tour Photo
Esa-Pekka Salonen, SF Symphony, and Violinist Lisa Batiashvili to Launch California Tour

Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and the San Francisco Symphony, along with violinist Lisa Batiashvili, embark on a three-concert Southern California tour March 20–22.

4
Oakland Ballet to Present Third Annual Dancing Moons Festival This Spring Photo
Oakland Ballet to Present Third Annual Dancing Moons Festival This Spring

Oakland Ballet Company's 2023-24 Season will continue in March with the third annual DANCING MOONS FESTIVAL.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... (read more about this author)

Review: MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian RoomReview: MAX VON ESSEN: CALL ME OLD FASHIONED: THE BROADWAY STANDARDS at Venetian Room
Review: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF PlayhouseReview: MY HOME ON THE MOON at SF Playhouse
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum TheatreReview: MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre
Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory TheatreReview: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Videos

Go Behind The Scenes of CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep Video
Go Behind The Scenes of CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep
Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse Video
Watch Scenes from MY HOME ON THE MOON at San Francisco Playhouse
Audiences React to CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep Video
Audiences React to CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Rep
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Jerry Springer the Opera in San Francisco / Bay Area Jerry Springer the Opera
3Below Theaters & Cafe (2/22-3/17)Tracker
Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase in San Francisco / Bay Area Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower in San Francisco / Bay Area Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower
ODC Theater (3/15-3/17)
A Strange Loop in San Francisco / Bay Area A Strange Loop
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (4/18-5/12)
MANAHATTA in San Francisco / Bay Area MANAHATTA
Aurora Theatre Company (2/09-3/10)
The Wiz in San Francisco / Bay Area The Wiz
Golden Gate Theatre (1/16-2/11)
Frozen in San Francisco / Bay Area Frozen
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (8/21-9/01)
Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord in San Francisco / Bay Area Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (3/30-5/05)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
Big Data in San Francisco / Bay Area Big Data
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (2/15-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You