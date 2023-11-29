Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Broadway San Jose

See this classic Holiday hit now through December 3rd only!

Nov. 29, 2023

Seuss' beloved holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is currently delivering grinchy mayhem and magic at Broadway San Jose. The touring musical production is playing now through December 3rd so get tickets for your kiddos now! This timeless tale follows the story of the Grinch, a grumpy green, yellow-faced humanoid from the Dr. Seuss universe who despises Christmas! Unfortunately for him, the Whos down in Whoville love Christmas a lot, making this time of year especially vexing for our grumpy green guy, who does not.

Joshua Woodie stars as the Grinch and he plays the part with pizazz. He plots and plans and grimaces, all while dancing and singing. And, just for the younger set, he also belches and loudly passes gas, much to their gleeful delight. The story is narrated by Max the dog (W. Scott Stewart’s exceptional bass voice is rich and sonorous), now much older, who reminisces about the profound change his Grinch owner went through one Christmas long, long ago. Brian Cedric Jones is fantastic as Young Max.

The production’s lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller was inspired. (In theater, magic is made real by the creatives.) Scenic Designer John Lee Beatty channeled Dr. Suess, providing thoroughly Suessian sets, while colorful costumes by Robert Morgan cast their Christmas spell as well. The world of the Grinch and the Whos was magical despite the Grinch.

In the end it is Cindy Lou Who (Mélodie Rose Romano captured every heart in the theatre) who sees the good in the grumpy old Grinch. Seeing beyond his gruff exterior, she’s instrumental in helping his heart grow three sizes!

While most of the musical numbers feel pushed and somehow weak, two songs from the original, 1966 animated cartoon score stood out (Welcome, Christmas and You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch). With music by Albert Hague and lyrics by Dr. Suess himself, they have become timeless classics and were greeted with enthusiasm by the audience.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the story or a newcomer to the world of Whoville, the 2023 touring musical of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a heartwarming and entertaining holiday experience for the kiddos. Adults may have a more nuanced take on the show, but watching the surprised delight of the younger set was worth the price of admission.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Book and Lyrics By Timothy Mason
Music by Mel Marvin
With additional music and lyrics by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss
Now through December 3, 2023
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2279312®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadwaysanjose.com%2Fshows%2Fhow-the-grinch-stole-christmas%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Photo courtesy of: Jeremy Daniel


