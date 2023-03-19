Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FANNIE - THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Review: FANNIE - THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Fannie - The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer continues through April 2nd.

Mar. 19, 2023  

Fannie - The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer

Written by Cheryl L. West

Directed by Tim Bond

Theatreworks Silicon Valley

Fannie is an American horror story and were the events portrayed in the life of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer not true, one would think it was an imagined social dystopia like A Clockwork Orange or Orwell's 1984. Hamer, a poor, uneducated sharecropper from Mississippi rose to become a major player in the 1960's civil rights movement, withstanding the torrents of violent racism and hatred leveled against her. Horribly beaten, jailed, and a witness to the horrific murders of Medger Evans, Martin Luther King and Emmett Till, Hamer was never beaten buoyed by her faith and determination to raise all boats through equal rights.

Writer Cheryl L. West had created the perfect vehicle for this bio drama, merging Hamer's spiritual background with her emerging struggle for access to voting rights. Helmed by director Tim Bond, Fannie smartly utilizes projections by Miko S, Simmons in lieu of a set and introduces a wonderful three-piece band (Morgan E. Stevenson, Spencer Bean and Leonard Maddox Jr.) as Fannie's backup.

Review: FANNIE - THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Greta Oglesby is Fannie Lou Hamer

The entire production lays on the back of Greta Oglesby, who delivers a tour de force of stunning depth, power and nuance. Delivering precious lines like "truth ain't never been the enemy, 'less'n you in the business of worshipping a lie", Oglesby charms and encourages, expressing the determination and hope Hamer represented. With a beautiful alto voice, she sings hymns like "This Little Heart of Mine" and We Shall not Be Moved", rousing the audience already sold wholeheartedly on her bravura performance.

It's hard not to be moved by Fannie, a story of a true American hero and a much-needed reminder of those that came before us paving the way with the mantra of "Nobody's free until we're all free."

Fannie - The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer continues through April 2nd. Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231548®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreworks.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 877-662-8978

Photo credit: Kevin Berne




Front Porch to Present A Showcase Of Local Musical Talent Photo
Front Porch to Present A Showcase Of Local Musical Talent
Town Hall Theatre will kick off a quarterly performance series featuring local musicians performing well-known as well as original songs in an entertaining evening for the whole family. Entitled Front Porch Presents, the first show will happen on Friday, April 7th at 7:00pm on the stage at Town Hall Theatre and will feature special guest, Lafayette's Stevie Coyle of The Quitters, along with eight other musical acts. 
Bay Area Cabaret to Welcome FUNNY GIRLs Julie Benko with Jason Yeager in April Photo
Bay Area Cabaret to Welcome FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko with Jason Yeager in April
Bay Area Cabaret will present the highly anticipated cabaret debut of Julie Benko, Broadway's sensational Funny Girl standby-to-breakout star as Fanny Brice, and Jason Yeager, the highly praised jazz pianist-composer, in their new hit show, Hand in Hand, on Sunday, April 16 at 5 p.m., at the elegant Venetian Room.
Diablo Regional Arts Association Names Paige Hernandez as First-Ever Artist in Residence Photo
Diablo Regional Arts Association Names Paige Hernandez as First-Ever Artist in Residence
Diablo Regional Arts Association has named acclaimed performer, director, choreographer, and playwright Paige Hernandez as its first-ever Artist in Residence.
Review: CLUE at SF Playhouse Photo
Review: CLUE at SF Playhouse
What did our critic think of CLUE at SF Playhouse?

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


Review: CLUE at SF PlayhouseReview: CLUE at SF Playhouse
March 17, 2023

What did our critic think of CLUE at SF Playhouse?
Review: SIX at Orpheum TheatreReview: SIX at Orpheum Theatre
February 23, 2023

What did our critic think of SIX at Orpheum Theatre? Six wives, six women, six individual stories all bonded by marriage to Henry VIII. Playwrights Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss explore each woman from their perspectives through a boisterous musical score mirroring easily recognizable contemporary pop and R&B vocalists. Not so much a history lesson as a bonding sisterhood tome, SIX is a high-powered, crowd-pleasing rock musical worthy of its many awards including Tony Award. for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics).
Review: THE HEADLANDS at American Conservatory TheatreReview: THE HEADLANDS at American Conservatory Theatre
February 16, 2023

What did our critic think of THE HEADLANDS at American Conservatory Theatre?
Review: MEAN GIRLS at BroadwaySFReview: MEAN GIRLS at BroadwaySF
February 7, 2023

What did our critic think of MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre? When her mother gets a new job in Chicago, Cady must leave the wilds of Kenya for High School in yet another type of jungle, where the power cliques prey on the weaker links. Its Social Darwinism dished out by a group called 'The Plastics', the Mean Girls of writer Tina Fey's musical based on her 2004 film of the same name. It's a familiar story of bullying, acceptance and social groupings with an OK score and clever wise-cracking dialogue.
Review: CASHED OUT at SF PlayhouseReview: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse
February 2, 2023

What did our critic think of CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse? Cashed Out, an SF Playhouse commission two and a half years in the making, delivers on its portrayal of the bleak realities of reservation life including domestic violence, alcoholism, drug addiction, loss of culture and the casino culture and its ugly bi-product -gambling addiction. While these vices are not exclusive to indigenous peoples, they are seen at much higher incidences.
share