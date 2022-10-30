Review: A PICTURE OF TWO BOYS at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oct. 30, 2022  

By Nick Malakhow

Directed by Richard A. Mosqueda

New Conservatory Theatre Center

NCTC presents the world premiere of playwright Nick Malakhow's A Picture of Two Boys, a thoughtful portrayal of two friends maneuvering through a childhood trauma towards a healing that reunites their friendship. Beautifully presented in the round on a set made of a simple wooden dock and some foliage, we're pulled into the drama by the strength of two fine performances by Tim Garcia and Leon Jones.

Petey (Tom Garcia) and Markee Boy (Leon Jones) are besties in High School with a slight passive-aggressive style of friendship. Petey protects his gay pal from bullies, but is acutely aware of the differences that will eventually separate the two. Markee has a keen eye for photography and composition and a plan in place to finish high school a year early and go to college.

Marcus (Leon Jones)

Petey doesn't have that ambition, is not a good student and has a troubled family life. A self-confessed fuckup, we discover he's the victim of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of his track coach. Malakhow's writing is smart and gets to the core of their traumas: Petey's total shutdown and withdrawal, his alcoholism and abandonment; Markee Boy's guilt over his jealousy of the attraction between Petey and his abuser.

Fast forward ten years, when a successful financier college graduate returns to the dock to find Petey, now sober trying to make something of his life. But its not a happy reunion as there's still unfinished business between the two. Coach is dead, and Markee, now Marcus, steals some incriminating photos at the wake, photos he thinks will help heal Peter.

Petey (Tim Garcia)

In a powerful finale, the two friends deliver each other's redemption. The acting is top notch and emotionally raw. Past traumas and the resulting damage play a part here, but A Picture of Two Boys doesn't play on the actual acts for its dramatic effect, rather shifts the focus to the moving past and the healing that's required.

A Picture of Two Boys runs through November 27th. Tickets available at 415.861.8972 or www.nctcsf.org

Photo credits: Jenni Chapman Photography


