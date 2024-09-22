Redwood City Players to Present LIZZIE Beginning in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Redwood City Players will present Lizzie the Musical, the critically acclaimed rock musical based on the life of Lizzie Borden.

With powerful music and a gripping story, Lizzie has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Lizzie tells the story of a woman who takes a stand against a life of oppression. Through its electrifying rock score, the musical explores themes of love, loss, and the fight for justice. The musical has been praised for its powerful performances, its moving story, and its innovative use of rock music.

"Lizzie is a must-see for anyone who loves great music and great theater," director Raissa Marchetti-Kozlov says. "This musical is both entertaining and thought-provoking, and our cast does it justice."

The cast includes Cheyenne Bacon (they/them) as Bridget Sullivan, Paige Collazo (she/they) as Emma Borden, Gwynnevere Cristobal (they/she) as Lizzie Borden, and Natalie Harris (she/they) as Alice Russell.

The live band includes: Piano 1: William Moon, Guitar 1: Harker E Russell, Cello: Dan Chang, Guitar 2/Piano 2: Kevin Dong, Drums: Daniel Stauffer, Bass: Paul Bautista.

The staff includes Vocal Director: L J Bryant, Music Director/Conductor: Paul Bautista, Rehearsal Pianist: Evan Langley, Lighting Design: James Schott, Sound Design: Sofia Lee Chanco, Set Builders: James Schott & Sofia Lee Chanco, HUSD PAC Theatre Manager and Technical Director: James Schott, and HUSD PAC Stage Technician: Sofia Lee Chanco. All other staff positions are filled by the staff at Redwood City Players.

ABOUT LIZZIE

Lizzie is a rock musical based on the life of Lizzie Borden, a woman who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts in 1892. The musical explores the events leading up to the murders and Lizzie's trial.

Lizzie features book, music, and lyrics by Tim Maner, Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Alan Stevens Hewitt.

Lizzie is playing in Hayward, CA at the Hayward Unified School District - Performing Arts Center (2390 Panama Street, Hayward) from October 25th - November 3rd. For tickets and more information, please visit www.purplepass.com/husdpaclizzie or www.redwoodcityplayers.org. Tickets Range: $20 - $60, however Redwood City Players believes that theatre should be accessible to everyone and are happy to accommodate other prices. Please email raissa@redwoodcityplayers.org directly for more information.

Performances: October 25th - November 3rd. Evening shows at 8 PM, Matinees at 3 PM. Special Halloween show on 10/31 at 8 PM and one Saturday matinee 10/26 at 3 PM.

Redwood City Players ignites the power of the theatre for a more inclusive and expressive world. We create thought-provoking productions that entertain, inspire, and challenge audiences. Through accessible educational programs, we empower actors of all ages and backgrounds to discover their voices and cultivate lifelong connections to the arts.

Photo Credit: Raissa Marchetti-Kozlov

