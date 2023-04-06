Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert

Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy!. Commemorating its 35th Anniversary, the acclaimed chorus will perform a stunning new piece commissioned by Ragazzi, "I was Created for Joy" by internationally-renowned composer/conductor Dr. Andrea Ramsey with text based on a poem by 14th Century Persian poet Hafiz.

This concert features three songs by female composers, including Ramsey, Elaine Hagenberg, and Mary Goetze, in honor of Ragazzi's co-founder Joyce Keil. Led by Artistic and Executive Director Kent Jue, Ragazzi's Concert Group, Choral Scholars, Young Men's Ensemble, and Avanti choruses will celebrate the joy, comradery, and brotherhood built by boys singing together in this afternoon of magnificent music.

The concert will take place at 4pm Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Aragon High School, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo.

TICKETS:

$45 Reserved Seating

$35 General Admission

$25 General Admission - Age 12 and younger

Free admission to current Ragazzi choristers wearing a Ragazzi logo shirt when accompanied by an adult with a general admission purchase

At the door, audience members must show proof of ticket purchase.

INFO: For information or to order tickets, the public may visit Click Here or call (650) 362-4425.