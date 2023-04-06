Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert

Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert

This concert features three songs by female composers, including Ramsey, Elaine Hagenberg, and Mary Goetze.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy!. Commemorating its 35th Anniversary, the acclaimed chorus will perform a stunning new piece commissioned by Ragazzi, "I was Created for Joy" by internationally-renowned composer/conductor Dr. Andrea Ramsey with text based on a poem by 14th Century Persian poet Hafiz.

This concert features three songs by female composers, including Ramsey, Elaine Hagenberg, and Mary Goetze, in honor of Ragazzi's co-founder Joyce Keil. Led by Artistic and Executive Director Kent Jue, Ragazzi's Concert Group, Choral Scholars, Young Men's Ensemble, and Avanti choruses will celebrate the joy, comradery, and brotherhood built by boys singing together in this afternoon of magnificent music.

The concert will take place at 4pm Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Aragon High School, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, San Mateo.

TICKETS:

$45 Reserved Seating

$35 General Admission

$25 General Admission - Age 12 and younger

Free admission to current Ragazzi choristers wearing a Ragazzi logo shirt when accompanied by an adult with a general admission purchase

At the door, audience members must show proof of ticket purchase.

INFO: For information or to order tickets, the public may visit Click Here or call (650) 362-4425.




ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project Photo
ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project
Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of ARTS IN AMERICA.
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM Photo
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM
The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto.
Golden Thread Presents AMREEKA: The Comedy Show Photo
Golden Thread Presents AMREEKA: The Comedy Show
Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, presents Amreeka: The Comedy Show. An evening of stand-up comedy birthed in the aftermath of the 2016 election at monthly comedy shows in New York City, Amreeka: The Comedy Show is curated by Golden Thread's 2023 Artist-in-residence, Wafaa Bilal, an Iraqi-born artist and Arts Professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
Cast & Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of the National Theatre of Scotland production of Let the Right One In, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring ConcertRagazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert
April 6, 2023

Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy! at their concert this spring.
ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services ProjectARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project
April 6, 2023

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of ARTS IN AMERICA.
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOMPWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM
April 6, 2023

The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto.
Golden Thread Presents AMREEKA: The Comedy ShowGolden Thread Presents AMREEKA: The Comedy Show
April 6, 2023

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, presents Amreeka: The Comedy Show. An evening of stand-up comedy birthed in the aftermath of the 2016 election at monthly comedy shows in New York City, Amreeka: The Comedy Show is curated by Golden Thread's 2023 Artist-in-residence, Wafaa Bilal, an Iraqi-born artist and Arts Professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
Cast & Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory TheatreCast & Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
April 5, 2023

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of the National Theatre of Scotland production of Let the Right One In, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre.
share
close sound sound