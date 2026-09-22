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Rachel Maddow to Discuss DEPARTMENT OF FATE in San Francisco

The conversation, moderated by Kara Swisher, will be presented by ATG San Francisco and Book Passage.

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Rachel Maddow to Discuss DEPARTMENT OF FATE in San Francisco

ATG San Francisco and Book Passage will present Rachel Maddow: A Conversation about Department of Fate—the next installment in ATG San Francisco's Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling—taking place on Sunday, November 15 at 4 PM at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre. Tickets for Rachel Maddow: A Conversation about Department of Fate are on sale now. All tickets include an unsigned copy of Department of Fate.

Moderated by Kara Swisher, the Emmy Award-winning host and bestselling author returns to San Francisco for an intimate conversation about her new book, Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power, and the Collapse of America's Most Consequential Institution.

ABOUT DEPARTMENT OF FATE

Rachel Maddow leads a revelatory, rollicking trip through the history of the Justice Department, finding heroism and treachery in equal measure—and, in the end, a rescue effort for our battered democracy.

Over its nearly 150 years, the United States Department of Justice became America's most consequential institution, determining the rules and limits of what makes us who we are as a country: our political freedoms, our economy, and our nation's most revolutionary core principle: equal protection under the law.

As the Department made wildly consequential decisions about what types of Americans to target, and for what crimes, it has been steered at times by patriotism, bravery, and self-sacrifice, but just as often by lust for power, corruption, and vengeance. Its political masters have cherrypicked economic winners and losers, determined which causes will be allowed to succeed or fail, and dictated which people and places will thrive and which will be beaten down. The department has fixed the path of the nation's political swings.

In this searing new history, Rachel Maddow traces these triumphs and misdeeds through the founding and rise of the KKK, the riotous chaos of the Red Scare, civil rights murders and violence, railroad barons' crushing of unions, cabinet scandals that make Watergate look like Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the faux erudite lawlessness of the Reagan Administration, and the collapse into thug rule in the Trump Administration.

Written in her typical whip-smart prose and with a biting sense of clarity, Department of Fate invites us to see how the history of this key institution illuminates a path ahead for a more resilient, re-democratized America committed to making good on even its loftiest promises. In a moment beset with polarization and misinformation, Maddow's voice shines in this blistering demand to do better—to rebuild the republic, and stronger this time.

ABOUT RACHEL MADDOW

Rachel Maddow is the Emmy Award and Murrow Award–winning host of The Rachel Maddow Show on MS NOW, as well as the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Drift, Blowout, and Prequel, and the New York Times bestselling co-author of Bag Man. Maddow received a bachelor's degree in public policy from Stanford University and earned her doctorate in political science at Oxford University. She lives in New York City and Massachusetts with her partner, artist Susan Mikula.

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