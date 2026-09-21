WILD KRATTS is Coming to The Golden Gate Theatre Stage
The performance will take place at ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre on Saturday, January 23.
Young fans and their families nationwide are in store for even more adventure on the creature trail when the Kratt Brothers hit the road with an all-new stage adventure! Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 – Activate Creature Power!, the theatrical production starring Martin and Chris Kratt, based on the Emmy-nominated hit PBS KIDS series, will bring audiences along on a “wild” ride with a dynamic mix of live-action and animation. The stage show will be coming to ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre on Saturday, January 23 at 1 PM. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, October 9 at 10 AM PT.
In Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0, Chris and Martin take to the stage to activate new Creature Powers and go “off to the creature rescue!” With some help from Aviva and the rest of the Wild Kratts team, who will be animated and on screen at the Tortuga HQ, the brothers confront a comic villain and once again save the day, sharing fascinating tidbits about some of the world's most amazing creatures along the way.
Audience members are encouraged to bring along their animal knowledge and participate in the action right from their seats by calling out answers to the questions posed by the Kratt Brothers during the show.
Since their original Wild Kratts LIVE! touring show launched in 2014, Chris and Martin have performed to wildly-enthusiastic crowds of hundreds of thousands of fans – many of them sporting their own Creature Power Suits, just like the Kratt Brothers do in the popular series – in more than 135 cities across North America.
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