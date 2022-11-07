ROE V WADE THEATER ANTHOLOGY Is Now Available On Demand Until December 1

Remote Theater, an award-winning, online theater company born at the beginning of the pandemic, today announced that THE CHOICE, an anthology of seven short plays about the rise and fall of Roe v. Wade, is now available on demand, free of charge, until December 1, 2022.

The anthology, which premiered November 5, 2022 to an online audience of more than 150 homes, will now be available to national audiences at any time of their choosing. Remote is also making one of the plays from THE CHOICE separately available for public sharing. The play, A GXD THAT BLEEDS, by Ashley Smiley, features Bay Area actress Princess Washington and Oakland Poet Laureate Ayodele Nzinga. In the premiere stream, bandwidth challenges marred the streaming of this particular play.

To watch the entire production of THE CHOICE, free of change: https://remote.theater/home

To watch only A GXD THAT BLEEDS, free of charge: https://vimeo.com/767815877

The artistic and production team includes a broad and diverse range of playwrights, actors, and composers. In a pre-event critics pick, SF Chronicle theater writer Lily Janiak wrote: "[THE CHOICE] seeks to use theater to make the case that bodily autonomy is on the ballot in local, state and national races... The talent is staggering."

Playwrights: Debra Gipson, Anita Gonzalez, Lynne Kaufman, Ellen McLaughlin, Giovanni Rodriguez, Tanya Shaffer, and Ashley Smiley.

Performers: Amy Resnick, Anita Gonzalez, Anthony Fusco, Ayodele Nzinga, Carla Gallardo, Catherine Castellanos, Debra Gipson, James Carpenter, Julia Brothers, Len Shaffer, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Nancy Madden, Princess Washington, Stacy Ross, Tanya Marie, and Wilma Bonet.

Composers: Paul Dresher and Rinde Eckert.

Directed by Giovanni Rodriguez.

Making Theater More Relevant, Accessible, and Affordable to New Audiences

Styled after Remote's January 2022 production, INSURRECTION - which examined the events of January 6, 2021 - THE CHOICE seeks to bring greater understanding to an ongoing conflict in American civic life by dramatizing stories from diverse perspectives. THE CHOICE is Remote's 12th production since the company launched near the beginning of the pandemic with the mission of making theatrical drama more relevant, accessible, and affordable to new audiences. In 2021, Remote was honored by the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (BATCC) for its distinguished work online while live theater was closed during the pandemic.

"The success of the INSURRECTION anthology got us thinking," said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and Artistic Director of Remote. "What issue might we explore next? We then began developing THE CHOICE, an artistic exploration of the issues surrounding Roe v. Wade. We are excited to continue exploring this new form of political theater that we believe can provide a forum for citizens everywhere to comment and reflect on the challenging issues of our time.

Born during the pandemic, with an eye trained on the future, Remote Theater is an award-winning collective of artists exploring the boundaries of live online performance. We're committed to developing and reimagining great dramatic works and finding global audiences for them. Artists we have worked with include Obie-award winning playwright Naomi Wallace, writer/librettist/TV producer Billy Aronson (the originator of the concept for RENT), and playwrights Ellen McLaughin, Tanya Shaffer, Anthony Clarvoe, Lynne Kaufman, Herbert Siguenza, Eugenie Chan, Michael Gene Sullivan, and Caridad Svich. In 2021, Remote was honored by the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (BATCC) for "its distinguished work online while live theater was closed during the pandemic."

Remote is the beneficiary of a Facebook Small Business Grant. Past and current partners include The Marsh, Actors Reading Collective (ARC), and Playwrights Foundation (for their support of our premiere reading of Tanya Shaffer's MANATEE ON MARS). We're a fiscally sponsored organization; all donations are tax-deductible. To learn more, please go to www.remote.theater