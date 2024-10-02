RIDE THE CYCLONE Extends at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced extended performance dates for the 2024-25 Season opener: Jacob Richmond & Brooke Maxwell’s award-winning musical turned TikTok sensation, Ride the Cyclone. Now running through October 27th, with additional performances Wednesday, October 23 - Sunday, October 27. Bay Area theatregoers will have four additional performances of Ride the Cyclone for a ride into the weird and wondrous.



Reaching for the skies takes on a whole new meaning when six members of a Canadian chamber choir take a fateful rollercoaster ride to the great beyond. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. Both madly hilarious and surprisingly introspective, this award-winning musical poses the question of what makes a life well-lived, or in some cases, worth saving.

Ride the Cyclone pays now through October 27, 2024. NCTC is currently offering a variety of 24-25 Season subscriptions as well as single ticket sales. Tickets are $35.50-$72.50 (costs include fees) and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.



Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:



Whimsical Wednesdays: Special pre-show events with a fortune teller, carnival games, and happy hour specials. Wednesdays, October 9, 16, 23.

Enhanced Safety Performance with COVID safety precautions will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Masks required.

Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast and moderated by the director, will take place after the performance on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at 2pm.

