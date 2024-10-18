Playful People Productions Will Present HONK! JR. Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playful People Productions, a theater education nonprofit in San Jose, will present Honk! JR., a family-friendly musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, with music by George Stiles and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. Two casts of children ages four to 12 will perform Honk JR. November 21—24 at Historic Hoover Theater in San Jose. For tickets ($18—25) or more info, visit www.PlayfulPeople.org/tickets or call (408) 878-5362.

The show is about Ugly, a cygnet who is mistaken for an ugly duckling and rejected by his family and neighbors because of his looks. Soon after Ugly is born, he is seduced away by a wily Cat who wants to eat Ugly for dinner. Eventually, Ugly manages to escape but has no idea how to return home. Along his way, he encounters a beautiful swan, Penny, tangled in a fishing line. After saving her, the two birds fall in love. However, she must return to her flock and fly south for the winter. Eventually, Ugly’s mother finds him frozen in snow. Luckily, her warm tears manage to thaw him out and he comes back to life – as a handsome swan! Soon, Ugly is reunited with Penny and the two swans decide to live the rest of their days in the same pond as Ugly’s loyal mother.

This witty, charming adventure of self-discovery features unique characters, a lesson against bullying and intolerance, and the clear message that being different is okay. Songs include “Hold Your Head Up High,” “Different,” “Every Tear a Mother Cries,” “The Wild Goose Case,” and “A Poultry Tale.” Camille Bounds of Morgan Hill Life called this show “a delightful journey full of fun and important lessons for young people.”

Honk! JR. will be directed by Emily Pennington, with student directors Eliza Singer and Sayde Derrington. Vocal direction is by The T Saffold. Honk! JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to maximize the inclusion of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

