Playful People Productions Reveals 2024/25 Season

San Jose's Playful People Productions has announced its 2024—25 season: live stage productions of both classic musicals and musicals so new, you may not have heard of them yet; plus group classes led by local professionals teaching everything from the Charleston to breakdancing, multi-part singing, and more. With its founding principles of inclusion, positivity, and individual support, Playful People promises a season of creative joy for children and adults alike. Registration for programs, as they become available, will be online at https://www.playfulpeople.org/registration. For more information, families can visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

On September 15, MaryTheresa Capriles will teach a one-time afternoon class for students ages 13—113, on Social Dances of the 1920s—30s. On the evening of the same day, Lucas Leary will teach a Vintage Looks Makeup Workshop, also for ages 13 and up. Both classes lend themselves to people planning to attend Playful People Productions' Roaring Twenties fundraiser Gala at Saratoga Foothill Club on September 21; as well as to performers looking to perfect their vintage style.

Last season's immensely popular Performance Choir is back beginning September 22, with eight almost-weekly afternoon sessions led by Brian Kemper; ages 12 and up are welcome. Also beginning September 22 are breakdancing classes led by Andrew Dacayanan: Intro to Breaking, for ages four to eight; and Beginner Breaking, for ages nine to 12, each meeting twice in September.

On October 6, Emily Pennington offers an acting workshop, Scene With Others, for ages 10 to 110. And at the end of the month, the first stage production of the season premieres: a mixed adult and teen cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, a coming-of-age musical by Tom MacRae (book and lyrics) and Dan Gillespie Sells (score), inspired by the British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. This smash hit follows Jamie, a young man who wants to wear a dress to Prom. His mother supports him, although sometimes in ways that prove problematic. His friend Pritti, who is bullied at school for being Muslim, encourages him to do what makes him happy. In addition to being a musical about exploring gender identity and gender expression, it’s also about how we stand up for ourselves, and for the people we love. Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be directed by Lysander Abadia, and performs Oct. 26—Nov. 3, 2024.

Shortly after, Playful People presents Honk! JR., a family-friendly musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, with music by George Stiles and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. The show is about Ugly, a cygnet who is mistaken for an ugly duckling and rejected by his family and neighbors because of his looks. Ugly goes on an adventure of self-discovery, meeting unique characters and learning that being different is okay. Suggested age range for participants is from four to 12. Honk! JR. will be directed by Emily Pennington, with student directors Eliza Singer and Sayde Derrington, and vocal direction by The T Saffold; Honk! JR. rehearses September 9 through November 20, and performs Nov. 21—24, 2024.

In November, registration will open for the two spring shows: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Frozen JR.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — one of the most beloved musicals of all time — is based on the character of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis, and features a stunning score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Premiering in 1972, this family-friendly musical continues to enjoy performances, national tours, and major revivals through the current day. Playful People's production features Emily Pennington as Director and Choreographer, Stacy Levin as Director and Vocal Director, and The T Saffold as Vocal Director and Choreographer. Suggested age range is 12 to 112; participants will rehearse as either a Teen Cast (ages 12—16) or a Family Cast (ages 16 and up, or 12 and up with adult participant). Rehearsals will begin January 21, 2025, and performances are April 10—19, 2025.

Disney's Frozen JR., performed by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Frozen JR. is recommended for ages four to 12; begins rehearsals March 3, 2025, and performs May 16—25, 2025.

As the season progresses, other winter and spring camps and classes will be announced. Any and all performances, rehearsals, camps, workshops, and projects will be structured to adhere to the most current Covid guidelines and Santa Clara County recommendations, to keep the safety of participants and staff paramount.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

