Photos/Video: First Look at NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at San Jose Playhouse

San Jose Playhouse has announced that the 12-time TonyÂ®-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electro-pop musical based on a 70-page, scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoyâ€™s War and Peace, has been extended to run through June 4, 2023. A theatrical experience like no other, Malloyâ€™s inspired adaptation puts audiences just inches away from Tolstoyâ€™s brash young lovers, as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.

Check out all new photos and video from the production below!