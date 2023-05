Photos/Video: First Look at NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at San Jose Playhouse

San Jose Playhouse has announced that the 12-time Tony®-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electro-pop musical based on a 70-page, scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, has been extended to run through June 4, 2023. A theatrical experience like no other, Malloy’s inspired adaptation puts audiences just inches away from Tolstoy’s brash young lovers, as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.

Check out all new photos and video from the production below!