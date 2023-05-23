Photos/Video: First Look at NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at San Jose Playhouse

The production has been extended to run through June 4, 2023.
San Jose Playhouse has announced that the 12-time TonyÂ®-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electro-pop musical based on a 70-page, scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoyâ€™s War and Peace, has been extended to run through June 4, 2023. A theatrical experience like no other, Malloyâ€™s inspired adaptation puts audiences just inches away from Tolstoyâ€™s brash young lovers, as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.
Check out all new photos and video from the production below!
The production is directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim and choreographed by Shannon Guggenheim with musical direction by Stephen Guggenheim, set and lighting design by Jon Gourdine, costume design by Julie Engelbrecht, and production stage management by Phil Lowery and Juan Richardson.
Cast: Paloma Maia Aisenberg as Natasha, Stephen Guggenheim as Pierre, Annie Hunt as Sonya, Osher Fine as Princess Mary, F. James Raasch as Bolkonsky/Andrey, Nick Rodrigues as Dolokhov, Juanita Harris as Helene, Susan Gundunas as Marya D, Corey Bryant as Balaga, and Jared Lee as Anatole. The live band is led by Tom Tomasello with Gus Kambeitz, Jerald Bittle, Flora Espinoza, Lindsey Ha, and Nathaniel Grohmann.
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 at San Jose Playhouse | 2023 from 3Below Theaters on Vimeo.
