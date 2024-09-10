Photos: THE PROM At Berkeley Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkeley Playhouse's 2024/25 Season kicks off with the musical The Prom, performing September 6 - October 13, 2024. See photos from the production.

About The Prom:

Set in small-town Indiana, The Prom follows four eccentric Broadway stars who swoop into a conservative community to boost their careers by championing a high school student's right to bring her girlfriend to prom.

The Prom premiered on Broadway in 2018 and earned seven Tony Award nominations. It was followed by a movie (featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, and Andrew Rannells), a national tour, and productions in top regional theaters across the U.S. And now—audiences can experience the magic of this hit Broadway musical, renowned for its infectious energy and poignant storytelling, at the historic Julia Morgan theater.

