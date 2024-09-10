News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE PROM At Berkeley Playhouse

By: Sep. 10, 2024
Berkeley Playhouse's 2024/25 Season kicks off with the musical The Prom, performing September 6 - October 13, 2024. See photos from the production.

About The Prom:

Set in small-town Indiana, The Prom follows four eccentric Broadway stars who swoop into a conservative community to boost their careers by championing a high school student's right to bring her girlfriend to prom. 
 
The Prom premiered on Broadway in 2018 and earned seven Tony Award nominations. It was followed by a movie (featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, and Andrew Rannells), a national tour, and productions in top regional theaters across the U.S. And now—audiences can experience the magic of this hit Broadway musical, renowned for its infectious energy and poignant storytelling, at the historic Julia Morgan theater.

DC Scarpelli and company members

Arri Toshiko Glenn and Aleshani Altan

Billy Raphael, Mary Kalita, Taylor Bartolucci, Jon-David Randle, DC Scarpelli, and Jaron Vesely

Justin Sabino, Ben Lauing, Andrea Dennison-Laufer, Josie Lins, Shelly McDowell, and Chloe Iida

Jaron Vesely, Mary Kalita, Taylor Bartolucci, and DC Scarpelli

Arri Toshiko Glenn

Chloe Iida, Ben Lauing, Jaron Vesely, and Justin Sabino

The company of The Prom

Jon-David Randle and Taylor Bartolucci

Mary Kalita and Arri Toshiko Glenn

Gabriel Shum and DC Scarpelli

Jaron Vesely, Taylor Bartolucci, Mary Kalita, and company members




