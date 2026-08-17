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Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Sara Kannen Dean directs the outdoor production, marking the company's first staging of an Oscar Wilde play.

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Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Fake names. Mistaken identities. Romantic mischief. And enough razor-sharp wit to make nearly everyone a target. Silicon Valley Shakespeare presents Oscar Wilde for the first time with The Importance of Being Earnest, showcasing his iconic comedy under the majestic redwoods of Sanborn County Park in Saratoga.

Love gets complicated, propriety gets tested, and very little goes according to plan. Directed by Sara Kannen Dean, with scenic design by Mitchell Ost, costume design by Bianca Hernandez-Knight, lighting design by Mai-Ling LeChen, hair and make-up design by Melissa Mei Jones, and Myles Kenyon Rowland as assistant director. Photos by Evelyn Huynh.

The Importance of Being Earnest runs select Thursdays through Sundays through September 4th, as part of SVS' Sanborn repertory season with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, continuing through September 6th. More information and tickets at svshakespeare.org/earnest.

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Kyle Smith and Drew Benjamin Jones

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Drew Benjamin Jones and Kyle Dayrit

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Kyle Dayrit and Drew Benjamin Jones

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Judith Miller, Kyle Smith, and Drew Benjamin Jones

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Annalisa Tkacheff and Kyle Dayrit

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Annalisa Tkacheff

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Drew Benjamin Jones

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Kyle Smith, Drew Benjamin Jones, and Annalisa Tkacheff

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Kyle Smith

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Karen Dehart and Alycia Adame

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Karen Dehart, Alycia Adame, and Ron Munekawa

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Alycia Adame and Drew Benjamin Jones

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Alycia Adame, Myles Kenyon Rowland, and Drew Benjamin Jones

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Annalisa Tkacheff and Alycia Adame

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image

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