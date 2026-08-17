Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Run at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

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Fake names. Mistaken identities. Romantic mischief. And enough razor-sharp wit to make nearly everyone a target. Silicon Valley Shakespeare presents Oscar Wilde for the first time with The Importance of Being Earnest, showcasing his iconic comedy under the majestic redwoods of Sanborn County Park in Saratoga.

Love gets complicated, propriety gets tested, and very little goes according to plan. Directed by Sara Kannen Dean, with scenic design by Mitchell Ost, costume design by Bianca Hernandez-Knight, lighting design by Mai-Ling LeChen, hair and make-up design by Melissa Mei Jones, and Myles Kenyon Rowland as assistant director. Photos by Evelyn Huynh.

The Importance of Being Earnest runs select Thursdays through Sundays through September 4th, as part of SVS' Sanborn repertory season with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, continuing through September 6th. More information and tickets at svshakespeare.org/earnest.







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