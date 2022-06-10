Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Lool at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET

Jun. 10, 2022  

Silicon Valley Shakespeare's free and outdoor production of Romeo and Juliet is currently running at Willow Glen's Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park in San Jose, California.

A romance for the ages ignites when the passionate Romeo and Juliet meet. But with hatred and disapproval dividing their families, can their love find its way? Shakespeare holds the mirror up to life as we see the tragic consequences of choices fueled by hate. Silicon Valley Shakespeare presents this iconic pair as a female couple, showing the tragedy of these star-crossed lovers still rings true today and that #loveislove.

The production of William Shakespeare's iconic story of star-crossed lovers is directed by Tonya Mara and is rated PG. The runtime is approx. 2 hours and performances take place Thursdays-Sundays through June 19th.

Visit svshakespeare.org for more information about planning your attendance.

Jeremy Ryan and Gabriella Goldstein

Melinda Marks and Ronnie Misra

Melinda Marks

Melinda Marks, Keenan Flagg, and Doll Piccotto

Barbara Heninger and Heren Patel

Melinda Marks and April Culver

Erin Southard, Keenan Flagg, Melinda Marks, and Jeremy Ryan

Melinda Marks and April Culver

April Culver

Melinda Marks and April Culver

James Lucas and Gabriella Goldstein

April Culver, Valerie Castro-Singer, and Melinda Marks

The Cast of Silicon Valley Shakespeare''s ROMEO AND JULIET



