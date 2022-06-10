Photos: First Lool at Silicon Valley Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET

Silicon Valley Shakespeare's free and outdoor production of Romeo and Juliet is currently running at Willow Glen's Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park in San Jose, California.

A romance for the ages ignites when the passionate Romeo and Juliet meet. But with hatred and disapproval dividing their families, can their love find its way? Shakespeare holds the mirror up to life as we see the tragic consequences of choices fueled by hate. Silicon Valley Shakespeare presents this iconic pair as a female couple, showing the tragedy of these star-crossed lovers still rings true today and that #loveislove.

The production of William Shakespeare's iconic story of star-crossed lovers is directed by Tonya Mara and is rated PG. The runtime is approx. 2 hours and performances take place Thursdays-Sundays through June 19th.

Visit svshakespeare.org for more information about planning your attendance.