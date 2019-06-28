Photo Flash: San Francisco Playhouse Presents CABARET

Jun. 28, 2019  

San Francisco Playhouse announced casting for Cabaret, the Tony Award-winning musical that will close the company's 2018/19 Season. Susi Damilano will direct, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer.

Cliff Bradshaw, an American author working on a novel in pre-WWII Berlin, falls in love with the vivacious Sally Bowles, a singer at the local Kit Kat Klub. Their dream-like romance is tested by the political upheaval that changes their lives dramatically. Even after fifty years, this classic Tony Award-winning musical remains painfully prophetic, reminding us through Sally and the Emcee's lost souls what horrors humans are capable of, lest we ever forget.

"Today, as the last of the Holocaust survivors are passing, it feels more important than ever to revisit this great story," said Bill English, Artistic Director. "We must never forget and always stand watch against the power of ultra-nationalist hatred to take away our human rights."

The cast includes Jennie Brick*, John Paul Gonzalez, Carlos Guerrero, Abby Haug*, Cate Hayman*, Zachary Isen, Jean-Paul Jones, Mary Kalita, Louis Parnell*, Atticus Shaindlin*, Loreigna Sinclair, Will Springhorn Jr.*, ZoëSwenson-Graham, Shaun Leslie Thomas, and Melissa WolfKlain*.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli.

The Dancers of the Kit Kat Klub

The Dancers of the Kit Kat Klub

Cate Hayman, Atticus Shaindlin

(John Paul Gonzalez with the Kit Kat Dancers

Cate Hayman



