Photo Flash: First Look at Chanticleers Theatre's CABARET

Chanticleers Theatre ("Chanticleers") presents Cabaret, Book by Joe Masteroff, Based on the play by John Van Druten and Stories by Christopher Isherwood, Music by John Kander, and Lyrics by Fred Ebb

The show will run from October 18, 2019 through November 17, 2019: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. All performances will take place at Chanticleers Theater, 3683 Quail Avenue, Castro Valley Community Center Park, Castro Valley, California. Tickets are $18-$25 each and may be purchased online at chanticleers.org or by calling 510-SEE-LIVE (510-733-5483). Group discounts also available.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You