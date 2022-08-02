Opera San José Presents All-New Production of THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO Set in India

Opera San José launches its 2022-23 season with an all-new production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, transported to colonial India during Victorian Imperial rule.

Sexual politics and class resentments play out through the prism of shifting power and revolution, culminating in a sparkling Indian wedding that will bring the exuberance of Bollywood to the California Theatre stage.

Opera San José will join forces with Mosaic America to bring Indian classical dance to Mozart's masterpiece. Internationally acclaimed conductor Viswa Subbaraman makes his company debut at the podium, while director Brad Dalton returns to stage this vibrant production. The opera will feature Maya Kherani as Susanna, Efraín Solísas Figaro, Eugene Brancoveanu as Count Almaviva, Maria Natale as Countess Almaviva, Deepa Johnny as Cherubino, Tahanee Aluwihare as Marcellina, Matthew Anchel as Dr. Bartolo, Zhengyi Bai as Don Basilio, Krishna Raman as Don Curzio, Melissa Sondhi as Barbarina, and Jesús Vicente Murillo as Antonio. The Marriage of Figaro will be sung in Italian, with English and Spanish supertitles, with performances from September 10-25, 2022 (dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street, San Jose. For more information or to purchase tickets ($55-$195), the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).

Composed by Mozart in 1786, The Marriage of Figaro is a four-act opera buffa, featuring an Italian libretto written by Lorenzo Da Ponte, that premiered on the stage of Vienna's Burgtheater in May of 1786. Its libretto is based on the 1784 stage comedy by Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, The Marriage of Figaro. This work is considered one of the greatest operas ever written and appears consistently among the top ten in Operabase's list of most frequently seen operas. The Marriage of Figaro was the first of three collaborations between Mozart and Da Ponte - with Don Giovanni and Così fan tutte to follow.

Opera San José has assembled a stellar creative team for this project, including Viswa Subbaraman (Conductor), Brad Dalton (Director), Antara Bhardwaj (Choreographer and Cultural Consultant), Steven C. Kemp (Scenic Designer), Anshuman Bhatia (Lighting Designer), Deepsikha Chatterjee (Costume Design), Heather Sterling (Hair and Makeup Designer), Dana Sadava (Assistant Conductor and Chorus Master), and Tara Branham (Assistant Director).