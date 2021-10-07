ODC/Dance's THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Celebrates 35 Years This December

ODC/Dance is thrilled to present the 35th Anniversary of its much loved holiday show, The Velveteen Rabbit, live again this holiday season. Families will be able to experience the magic of this annual tradition by choosing from four in-person performances (December 4-5 & 11-12) or on-demand offerings throughout the month of December.

Brimming with wit, festive costumes, madcap characters and the perfect amount of holiday cheer, this year's The Velveteen Rabbit will be more meaningful than ever as the curtain rises again. The Velveteen Rabbit explores themes of loss and resilience, and its message of love, loyalty, and friendship is timeless. Audiences of all ages will be enthralled.

Directed and choreographed by KT Nelson and based on the beloved children's classic book by Margery Williams, The Velveteen Rabbit features captivating narration by Bay Area favorite Geoff Hoyle, a delightful musical score by Benjamin Britten, and larger-than-life storybook characters portrayed by the world-class dancers of ODC/Dance. Known for their athleticism and passion, the ODC dancers seamlessly navigate the many roles that bring the story to life, including a naughty crocodile, a pack of real rabbits, and a 10-foot tall Nana.

Now in its 35th year, The Velveteen Rabbit has played to a quarter of a million people around the country. In addition to Britten's score, The Velveteen Rabbit features costumes and scenic design by Brian Wildsmith, visuals and lighting by Dave Robertson and Sara Horner, and songs by Gina Leishman and Bob Franke sung by Rinde Eckert.

Tickets at odc.dance/velveteenrabbit