Napa Valley Museum Announces The Opening Of The Original Exhibit: 'Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids'

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville announces the opening of a new Main Gallery exhibition: "Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved As Kids," the Museum's original exhibition devoted to the wacky, "whammo," wonderful world of the Slip 'N Slide, Lawn Darts, Creepy Crawlers, Clackers, and other tantalizingly toxic toys. The exhibit opens on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11 am and will continue through February 13, 2022.

An Opening Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, September 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The Celebration is Free for Members; $20 for Non-Members, and includes museum admission to all galleries, plus wines by hope & grace winery of Yountville.

The Museum's "dangerously entertaining" audio tour narrated by the "Voice of Disney" Bill Rogers will be available to rent for $5. Opening Celebration Tickets can be reserved and purchased via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opening-celebration-dangerous-games-treacherous-toys-we-loved-as-kids-tickets-166408248551

Proceeds from the Opening Celebration will benefit the Napa Valley Museum Yountville's 501c3 nonprofit arts and education programs. Masks will be required for this event for all guests. For the protection of all visitors, including our neighboring Veterans Home residents, the Museum asks that all attendees attest to having been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID. They encourage members to verify or renew their memberships in advance on our website!

It is hard to believe so many of us survived childhood, given the treacherous, toxic, yet tantalizing toys we played with as kids! We dove head-first onto slippery sheets of plastic called the Slip 'N Slide, plucked bugs (sometimes edible) called Creepy Crawlers out of plastic goop in searing hot molds, dodged skull-piercing flying arrows called Lawn Darts, and played with explosives, molten hot glass, dangerous dyes - even radioactive material - all in the name of good clean fun.

Enjoy a blast from the past - literally - as you and your friends and family travel through our exclusive exhibition celebrating those wild, wacky, "whammo" wonders that were our childhood toys. Amuse yourself with our "Back to the Backyard" collection of Hula Hoops and other hands-on toys - safely of course. No dart guns or Red Ryder Rifles are allowed because "you'll shoot your eye out!"

