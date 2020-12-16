NCTC Presents World Premiere Of Harrison David Rivers' INTERLUDE

This February, New Conservatory Theatre Center proudly presents the world premiere of Harrison David Rivers' Interlude. Commissioned by NCTC, Interlude is a personal reflection of a gay Black man's experience during the transformative events of 2020.

Jesse Howard's life looks nothing like it used to. Forced by a national pandemic to return to his childhood home in Kansas with his Conservative parents, Jesse finds himself standing still for the first time. A personal and tender search for connection, Interlude is a riveting snapshot of one man's journey towards healing.

H. Adam Harris revisits his character of Jesse from NCTC's critically-acclaimed world premiere of Rivers' This Bitter Earth in the 2017-18 Season. A "work of uncommon depth, nuance, and emotional impact" (Bay Area Reporter), This Bitter Earth was a gripping activist love story rooted in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Interlude will be available for streaming February 24 - March 24. Admission is pay-what-you-wish. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.

Learn more at www.nctcsf.org/events/Interlude.