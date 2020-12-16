NCTC Presents World Premiere Of Harrison David Rivers' INTERLUDE
A captivating and personal new audio experience from the writer of this bitter earth.
This February, New Conservatory Theatre Center proudly presents the world premiere of Harrison David Rivers' Interlude. Commissioned by NCTC, Interlude is a personal reflection of a gay Black man's experience during the transformative events of 2020.
Jesse Howard's life looks nothing like it used to. Forced by a national pandemic to return to his childhood home in Kansas with his Conservative parents, Jesse finds himself standing still for the first time. A personal and tender search for connection, Interlude is a riveting snapshot of one man's journey towards healing.
H. Adam Harris revisits his character of Jesse from NCTC's critically-acclaimed world premiere of Rivers' This Bitter Earth in the 2017-18 Season. A "work of uncommon depth, nuance, and emotional impact" (Bay Area Reporter), This Bitter Earth was a gripping activist love story rooted in the Black Lives Matter movement.
Interlude will be available for streaming February 24 - March 24. Admission is pay-what-you-wish. Tickets are available at nctcsf.org.
Learn more at www.nctcsf.org/events/Interlude.