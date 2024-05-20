Borel Drama To Premiere New Musical PITCH IN With Live Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Borel Drama has announced its selection as one of two programs in the U.S. to debut "Pitch In", a new musical co-written by Tony-Award nominee Taylor Louderman ("Mean Girls") and Hannah Kloepfer, with music by Nat Zegree, and orchestrations by Borel Drama Musical Director Rick Reynolds, this one-act STEAM musical will be performed at the College of San Mateo Theatre from May 31 to June 2.

"We're excited that Borel students have the opportunity to pioneer a new show, and we can't wait to share this heartwarming story with audiences," said Alyssa Goldrath, "Pitch In" director and Borel Drama teacher. "We've been fortunate to have creators Taylor and Hannah collaborate with our cast during workshops, providing invaluable feedback and encouragement."

"Pitch In" tells the story of a small-town middle school facing funding cuts for extracurricular activities. The science club, robotics team and show choir vividly portray the challenges they face as they strive to save their school. The story celebrates unity, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of youth overcoming obstacles, showcasing that when young minds pitch in, the possibilities are endless.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Borel Drama on 'Pitch In,'" noted Louderman. "This will be the first cast to perform the show with a live orchestra, and we can't wait to see it all come together on stage. A big shout out to Drama Teacher and Director, Alyssa Goldrath for giving her students the opportunity to be a part of the creative process by workshopping new material within the show. It is a unique experience for educational programs throughout the country, but working together with the creative team is my favorite part of building a new Broadway show."

"It's been such a treat to develop the show with Borel," said Kloepfer. "Every member of the cast, creative, and production team has entered 'Pitch In' with curiosity, creativity, and a collaborative spirit. The talent here is undeniable!"

"Pitch In" is the second musical that Borel Drama has had the privilege of piloting following "Jinx, the Musical" in 2023.

"Participating in the launch of a new musical is an extraordinary journey, and we're grateful to have such exceptionally gifted artists entrust our program to bring their visions to the stage," added Goldrath. "Crafting a new musical for middle school-aged students isn't merely about singing and dancing; it also requires a story that nurtures imagination and builds confidence, and 'Pitch In' beautifully accomplishes just that."

The "Pitch In" creative team also includes Choreographer Michelle Shannon, Costume Designer Jamie Dobel, Lighting Designer Diego Baldonado, Sound Designer Sheraj Ragoobeer and over 55 student actors and crew members.

"Pitch In" can be seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (May 31) and Saturday (June 1), and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (June 2). Ticket prices start at $10 and are available now at www.boreldrama.com.

ABOUT BOREL DRAMA DREAM THEATRE

Borel Drama Dream Theatre strives to develop the whole child, helping students to grow intellectually, socially, ethically and culturally through theater arts. Borel Drama Dream Theatre is committed to fostering a positive environment through learning. Together, we set high goals and inspire all students to achieve excellence. Visit www.boreldrama.com for more information or follow us on @boreldrama

