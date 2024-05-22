New Conservatory Theatre Center Extends TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to popular demand, New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced extended performance dates for tick, tick... BOOM! Now running through June 16th, Bay Area theatre goers will get three additional chances to catch Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Jonathan Larson’s pulse-pounding and profound musical which treads the line between autobiography and artist’s battle cry.

Jon is a young composer on the eve of his 30th birthday. Stuck waiting tables and struggling to write the next great American musical, Jon can feel the time to make his mark on the world slipping away. As the people he loves move on to new careers and new places, Jon is faced with a choice: find security or follow his destiny. With Larson’s trademark style of pop-rock score blended with traditional musical theatre, this exuberant and charming tale will speak to anyone who's ever gotten lost on their way to finding their dreams.

Playing now – June 16, 2024, tick, tick... BOOM!. Tickets are $25–65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.orgor by calling (415) 861-8972.

Comments