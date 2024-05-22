The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company Will Perform I, TOO, SING AMERICA Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company will be remounting the award-winning original musical, I, Too, Sing America, at San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral for four performances only June 13-15, 2024. Tickets start at $20 for students. General admission is $30, and priority seating in the front rows is $45. Tickets can be purchased online at https://gracecathedral.org/series/i-too-sing-america/.



I, Too, Sing America is a theatrical concert celebrating works by poets of color including Langston Hughes, Frances Chung, Vince Gotera and more, set to original music and choreography. First produced by SFBATCO in 2018, the production was conceived by Jamie Yuen-Shore and Othello Jefferson, who also composed the majority of the show’s music. The 2024 Grace Cathedral production features stage direction by Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr., and Choreography Direction by the show’s original choreography director Christine Chung, Music Direction by Jefferson, and Lighting Design by Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo.



“I am humbled by the profound impact that I, Too, Sing America has had within the diverse tapestry of the San Francisco Bay Area.” said SFBATCO Artistic Director and Co-Founder Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr. “Our journey has led us to Grace Cathedral, a beacon of tradition and innovation, where our artistic vision resonates. Being a gay black church boy born and raised in this city, bringing this show to this iconic venue is a tremendous honor. I hope you’ll join us to experience the soul-stirring melodies of 'In Daddy's Arms', the poignant narratives of 'Accents' and 'Too A Dark Girl', and the vibrant rhythms of 'First Mango'. These are moments not to be missed as SFBATCO continues to celebrate our tenth anniversary as a nonprofit organization producing work that is exhilarating, authentic, and accessible.”



“We are so proud to partner with SFBATCO to bring this joyous production to our space,” added Rebecca Nestle, Director of Events and Cultural Programs for Grace Cathedral. “Art connects us to others and also to ourselves, and represents the best of what makes us human. We’re excited to see how I, Too, Sing America resonates in the cathedral.”



The company of I, Too, Sing America includes Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr., Christine Chung, Nasha Harris Santiago, Mia Diawara, Ahja Henry, Vince Chan, Amainary Contreras, Justin Marquez, Naté The Soulsanger, Anisa Henry, Marcus J. Paige, Sarah Jiang, Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, Anthone Jackson, and Zuri “Iruz” Montgomery.



I, Too, Sing America was developed by SFBATCO and has been produced several times. The 2019 production was named Theatre Bay Area’s Outstanding Musical of 2019, and was also awarded Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Choreography. The production was remounted in 2022 and ran for three weeks, with the SF Chronicle calling it “So sincerely and thoughtfully envisioned … the jolt of positive energy we need.” In 2023, SFBATCO released an original cast recording on Spotify.



