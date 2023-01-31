Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NCTC Announces Postponement Of TICK, TICK...BOOM! Due to Flooding

The rain storms in early January did significant damage to the space that will require extensive repairs in the Decker Theatre.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Following intense flooding in the Decker Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center has made the decision to postpone the upcoming performances of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM!. The rain storms in early January did significant damage to the space that will require extensive repairs in the Decker Theatre, where tick, tick...BOOM! was set to perform. In the meantime, ticket holders and subscribers have been offered the option to get a full refund or donate the value of their ticket.

"While we're crestfallen that we need to postpone tick, tick... BOOM!, the well-being of our audience and artists comes first" says Ed Decker, NCTC's Founder & Artistic Director. "A safe and restored performance space will provide a better experience for all concerned. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone back to our newly renovated and water-tight Decker Theatre as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and patience."

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.



