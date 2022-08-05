NCTC Announces Directors For 2022-23 Season, Including New Director in Residence, Richard A Mosqueda

While preparing to bring another year of transformative Queer stories to San Francisco, New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced the official line-up of talented directors for the 22-23 Season. With a combination of Bay Area veterans, up-and-coming artists, and a visionary new Director in Residence, NCTC is looking towards a captivating and compelling new season of productions that will tickle your funny bone, take hold of your heart, and awaken the senses.

Directing the season opener, Nora Brigid Monahan's side-splitting and provocative tale of modern love and identities, Aunt Jack, is local gem Jeffrey Hoffman. Hoffman (pronouns: he/him) helmed Bay Area productions of The Speakeasy, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof for Boxcar Theatre, How the Horn Ended You for Bindlestiff, Cat's-Paw for Dragon Productions, History of the Devil for Ragged Wing Ensemble, and Cloud 9 and Walking the Dead for Theatre Q. He was a participant in Theatre Bay Area's inaugural ATLAS for Directors program.

NCTC's electrifying new Director in Residence Richard A. Mosqueda (pronouns: he/she/they) will direct the poignant and powerful world premiere of Nick Malakhow's A Picture of Two Boys, as well as C. Julian Jiménez's profane and profound Locusts Have No King. Mosqueda is a queer, Mexican-American theater director and producer committed to new works and genre-defying theatrical events by queer artists of color. Richard's work centers on the celebration, reflection, and showcasing of the queer community, with an emphasis on queer, Latine/x stories. Some hallmarks of their work include pared-down, ensemble-driven staging featuring live singing, stylized movement, dance, and exciting design accentuation.

The Kinsey Sicks, America's Favorite (and only) Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet, are singing in the holiday season at NCTC with the self-directed production of their "giddily impious" (Washington Post) musical, Oy Vey in a Manger. For over 25 years, The Kinsey Sicks have served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals throughout the US and internationally. Their phenomenal performance record includes an Off-Broadway show, an extended run in Vegas, two feature films and three concert DVDs, ten albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks' award-winning a cappella singing, sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned them a diverse and devoted following.

Nailah Harper-Malveaux directs Dipika Guha's world premiere coming of age travelogue, Getting There, now returning with the original cast and director after the production's initial 2021-2022 performances were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harper-Malveaux (pronouns: she/her) is an emerging director, community organizer, and Oakland-based theater artist of color with a passion for centering complex intersectional identities and challenging systems of injustice and complacency. She has worked with Studio Theatre, Signature Theatre, Creative Artists Agency, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) and Crowded Fire Theater (CFT). She finished a 9-month Community Producing Fellowship at A.C.T., where she co-produced Every 28 Hours: Black Arts Festival, assistant directed Hamlet featuring John Douglas Thompson, directed Sunset Baby as a part of A.C.T.'s Sky Festival and directed Brainpeople for the 2018 Fellowship Project.

Next up, Cindy Goldfield explodes onto the scene, directing Jonathan Larson's "moving and amusing portrait of a struggling artist" (The Hollywood Reporter), Tick, Tick... Boom! Goldfield (pronouns: she/her) has worked with many Bay Area Regional theaters including American Conservatory Theater (ACT), Center Rep, San Jose Rep, Marin Theatre Co., Playground, Broadway by the Bay, SF Playhouse, Cubit, Oasis, Back It Up Productions and 42nd Street Moon. NYC credits include Project: Lohan and Mr. Irresistible at LaMaMa ETC (D'Arcy Drollinger/Back It Up).

Musical direction for Tick, Tick... Boom! will be provided by Ben Prince. Prince (pronouns: he/him) is the resident music director at Ray of Light Theatre, music-directing many of their productions such as Bat Boy: The Musical, Songs for a New World, The Rocky Horror Show, The Full Monty, Heathers, and The Who's Tommy, for which he received a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Music Director. In 2016, he won a Theatre Bay Area award for his music direction of Ray of Light's Little Shop of Horrors, and won again the following year for that company's all-female Jesus Christ Superstar. In addition to his work at Ray of Light, Prince has music-directed Avenue Q at NCTC and several other productions around the Bay Area.

Finally, NCTC welcomes back perennial favorite Allen Sawyer to direct comedy legend Charles Busch's rags to riches to rags romp set in the Barbary Coast, The Confession of Lily Dare, starring Bay Area icon, J. Conrad Frank. Sawyer (pronouns: he/him) has been writing and directing in San Francisco since 1982. He is the author of Whatever Happened To Sister George, Gross Indulgences: The Trials Of Liberace, Hot Pants Homo, Senator Swish and Lavender Lockeroom. This is the 4th Charles Busch play he's directed at NCTC, the others being Red Scare on Sunset, The Divine Sister and Die Mommie Die. Additional NCTC shows include Daniel's Husband, Dear Harvey, The Temperamentals, Dirty Little Showtunes, Dames At Sea and Zanna, Don't! Recently Allen has been directing and writing (gossip-filled) narration for a series of musicals in concert (Hello Dolly, Mame, Hair, Easter Parade) at Feinstein's At The Nikko. He is profiled in Contemporary Gay American Poets & Playwrights from Greenwood Press.

Each production will offer an enhanced safety performance, with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions. Single tickets for the 22-23 Season are on sale now and can be purchased at nctcsf.org, or by calling the Box Office at 415.861.8972. Season subscriptions are also available and offer the best seats at the best prices. Subscriber benefits include huge savings on ticket prices, access to the best seats, free and easy ticket exchanges, 40% off guest tickets, savings on non-subscription shows, and much more. Subscriptions are now available at nctcsf.org/subscribe or by calling the Box Office.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.